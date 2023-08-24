Lizzo’s lawyer accused of ‘victim shaming’ amid US lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Lizzo’s lawyer accused of ‘victim shaming’ amid US lawsuit

By Press Association
Lizzo’s lawyer has been accused of ‘victim shaming’ amid US lawsuit (Ian West/PA)
Lawyers for three former dancers suing Lizzo have accused the US singer’s legal team of “victim shaming” their clients.

Representatives for Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, said they “stand by every claim in the lawsuit” and looked forward to the trial.

Earlier this month, the three dancers accused the Grammy-winning artist of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Three of Lizzo’s former dancers accused her of of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment earlier this month (Yui Mok/PA)

The lawsuit, filed against Lizzo and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring (BGBT), claimed the trio were subject to sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

Marty Singer, who is reportedly representing Lizzo, previously told US outlets that the lawsuit contained a “range of factual inaccuracies” and that their case was “irreparably damaged”.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Neama Rahmani, representing Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez, said her clients were not “afraid of Singer or his empty threats”.

“We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her,” she said.“Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”

Ms Rahmani added: “Singer’s victim shaming doesn’t change any facts in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs merely wanted to keep their jobs until they finally had enough of the abuse.

“Arianna, Noelle and Crystal were brave enough to come out with their stories and they don’t plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo’s attorney.

“This strategy may have worked for the other abusers Singer has represented, but our clients remain steadfast and look forward to their day in court.”

Mr Singer has been approached for comment.

Responding to the original claims in early August, Lizzo said the accusations were “too outrageous to not be addressed”.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she wrote online.

The Truth Hurts singer is known for her advocacy of body-positivity and inclusivity in her music, with her plus-sized performers hired through her reality show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Other members of Lizzo’s dance groups The Big Grrrls and The Big Boiiis later praised her for “shattering limitations” and “breaking barriers”.

In an open letter shared on social media, the groups thanked Lizzo for creating “a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose”.