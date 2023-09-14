Kelsey Grammer returns to Frasier in official trailer for series reboot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kelsey Grammer returns to Frasier in official trailer for series reboot

By Press Association
Kelsey Grammer plays Frasier in the series reboot (Ian West/PA)
Kelsey Grammer plays Frasier in the series reboot (Ian West/PA)

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the rebooted series of Frasier, showcasing Kelsey Grammer back in the role of psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane.

The show was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles and the new series follows Dr Crane as he tries to forge a better relationship with his son.

Among those in the cast ensemble are Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve, Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David, and Only Fools And Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst, who plays Frasier’s old college friend-turned-university professor Alan Cornwall.

In the new trailer, Frasier is seen returning to Boston, where the character had orginally appeared on the American sitcom Cheers.

In 1993, Frasier had his own spin-off Seattle-based show, which had previously starred Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr Niles Crane and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle.

Frasier’s son Freddy, who was often mentioned in the original series, has been recast in the Paramount+ show with Deception star and British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott.

A new character called Olivia, played by Toks Olagundoye – who is Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department, also features.

The trailer for the series starts with a clip of Frasier, Alan and Olivia sat around a table drinking as Frasier says: “What is it about the city of Boston that leads me to forgo the more sophisticated temptation of the fermented grape?

“Sitting here with a cold brew in my hand, I feel amalgamated with the hoi polloi.”

Man of La Mancha afterparty – London
Nicholas Lyndhurst stars in the new series Frasier (Ian West/PA)

Alan jokes: “You are the classic everyman.”

Frasier is then seen surprising his son Freddy by appearing at his door, to which Freddy does not seem best pleased and says: “You’re at my door. Unannounced.”

The scene then cuts to Frasier telling Olivia and Alan that when he asked Freddy if he could spend more time with him, he said “no”.

Following this, the psychiatrist embarks on a journey to get closer to his son.

This autumn marks 30 years since the original Frasier first premiered on television.

The first two episodes of the 10-episode Frasier revival will premiere on October 12, with new episodes premiering weekly.

On October 13 the two-episode premiere will be available in international territories with Paramount+ .