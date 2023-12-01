Beyonce releases new music after star-studded UK Renaissance film premiere

Music superstar Beyonce has released a new single to commemorate the “opening weekend” of the Renaissance tour film.

The new track, titled My House, was released following the UK premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce in Leicester Square, which follows the 39-date world tour of her 2022 Grammy-winning album.

Beyonce raps throughout the track which she co-wrote and co-produced with The Dream, real name Terius Gesteelde-Diamant.

The official Instagram account for Apple Music said: “A gift from the queen for the opening weekend of the Renaissance film.

“Listen now to @beyonce’s new track ‘MY HOUSE’.”

The lyrics include: “I will always love you, but I’ll never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself.

“Let’s heal the world, one beautiful action at a time, this is real love.”

It comes after US superstar Taylor Swift appeared at the UK premiere of the Renaissance film following Beyonce’s appearance at The Eras Tour film premiere in October.

Swift later devoted an Instagram post to Beyonce, praising the music star for her influence and “generosity of spirit”.

The UK premiere of film also saw Blue Ivy, who features in the film, pose for pictures with her mother Beyonce.

During the picture-taking, Beyonce can be seen asking if her daughter is cold before stopping pictures to seemingly get her a jacket, in a video posted on Instagram by Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles.

Ms Knowles captioned the video: “This has me in tears right now. To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11-year-old, I thank you, I appreciate you.”

Other stars in attendance at the Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce premiere in the UK included actress Blake Lively, Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams, will.i.am and more.

It is not known whether My House is a stand-alone song or will feature in an upcoming album.