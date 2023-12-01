Beyonce releases new music after star-studded UK Renaissance film premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce releases new music after star-studded UK Renaissance film premiere

By Press Association
Beyonce releases surprise new music to celebrate Renaissance film premiere (Mason Poole/Live Nation/PA)
Beyonce releases surprise new music to celebrate Renaissance film premiere (Mason Poole/Live Nation/PA)

Music superstar Beyonce has released a new single to commemorate the “opening weekend” of the Renaissance tour film.

The new track, titled My House, was released following the UK premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce in Leicester Square, which follows the 39-date world tour of her 2022 Grammy-winning album.

Beyonce raps throughout the track which she co-wrote and co-produced with The Dream, real name Terius Gesteelde-Diamant.

The official Instagram account for Apple Music said: “A gift from the queen for the opening weekend of the Renaissance film.

“Listen now to @beyonce’s new track ‘MY HOUSE’.”

The lyrics include: “I will always love you, but I’ll never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself.

“Let’s heal the world, one beautiful action at a time, this is real love.”

It comes after US superstar Taylor Swift appeared at the UK premiere of the Renaissance film following Beyonce’s appearance at The Eras Tour film premiere in October.

Swift later devoted an Instagram post to Beyonce, praising the music star for her influence and “generosity of spirit”.

The UK premiere of film also saw Blue Ivy, who features in the film, pose for pictures with her mother Beyonce.

During the picture-taking, Beyonce can be seen asking if her daughter is cold before stopping pictures to seemingly get her a jacket, in a video posted on Instagram by Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles.

Ms Knowles captioned the video: “This has me in tears right now. To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11-year-old, I thank you, I appreciate you.”

Other stars in attendance at the Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce premiere in the UK included actress Blake Lively, Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams, will.i.am and more.

It is not known whether My House is a stand-alone song or will feature in an upcoming album.