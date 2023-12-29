Comedian Kathy Griffin files for divorce days before fourth wedding anniversary

US comedian and actress Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from husband Randy Bick citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Court documents filed to the Superior Court of California on Thursday said the couple separated three days before Christmas and just over a week before they were set to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on January 1.

Griffin’s lawyer Joseph Kibre has requested the court enforces the “premarital agreement” which was signed on December 23 2019 ahead of their wedding day, the documents show.

The 63-year-old star seemingly acknowledged the news on social media, writing: “Well … s*it. This sucks.”

Griffin married Bick in a 2020 ceremony which was officiated by actress Lily Tomlin, having been in a relationship since 2011. She was previously married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

She is known for her stand-up comedy, winning two Emmy awards for outstanding reality programme in 2007 and 2008 for her show Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List.

She also won a Grammy award in 2014 for her comedy album Calm Down Gurrl.

Griffin also appeared in TV programmes including Suddenly Susan alongside Brooke Shields, and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air with Will Smith.

In August 2021, the US star revealed she had been diagnosed with lung cancer “even though I’ve never smoked” and was to have surgery to remove a part of the affected area.

She later revealed she was cancer-free on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Griffin also holds a Guinness World Record for the most televised comedy specials by any comedian in history, which she achieved in June 2013.