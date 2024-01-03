Amanda Seyfried and Will Ferrell among Golden Globe presenters

Amanda Seyfried and Will Ferrell are among the celebrities announced as presenters for the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The 81st ceremony will be hosted on Sunday by American stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy in Beverly Hills, California.

Mamma Mia! star Seyfried, 38, and Barbie actor Ferrell, 56, will be joined by Angela Bassett, from Black Panther, Suits actor Gabriel Macht, comedian and actor George Lopez, and Julia Garner, who stars in TV series Inventing Anna.

Will Ferrell arrives for the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Smallville actor Justin Hartley, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh and Suits actor Patrick J Adams will also be presenting awards.

The ceremony celebrates the best of both film and television and this year includes two new categories: best stand-up comedian on television, and cinematic and box office achievement.

The nominations were announced in December with box office hits Barbie and Oppenheimer getting several nods.

Greta Gerwig was nominated for best director of a motion picture for Barbie, alongside Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, while Bradley Cooper is in the running for Maestro and Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both also nominated for best screenplay alongside Killers Of The Flower Moon, Past Lives, Anatomy Of A Fall and Poor Things.

Oppenheimer is up for best picture (Ian West/PA)

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is nominated for best male actor in a motion picture, alongside Maestro’s Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, Colman Domingo for Rustin, and All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott.

Carey Mulligan is in the running for best performance by a female actor category in a motion picture drama, joined by Lily Gladstone and Cailee Spaeny.

Robert Downey Jr has been nominated for best supporting male actor in Oppenheimer alongside Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, and Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, both for Poor Things.

Margot Robbie has been recognised for best female actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings and May December star Natalie Portman.

Meanwhile, three songs from the Barbie film are up for best original song; Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.

Margot Robbie has been recognised for best female actor in her role as Barbie (Ian West/PA)

British star Emily Blunt has been nominated in the female supporting role category for Oppenheimer, alongside Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Julianne Moore for May December and Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are also nominated in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement, alongside Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.

British star Ricky Gervais has been nominated for stand-up comedy on TV for Armageddon, alongside Selective Outrage from Chris Rock and Trevor Noah.