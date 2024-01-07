Halle Bailey announces birth of son and hails it as ‘greatest thing’

Halle Bailey has announced the birth of her son and called it “the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me”.

The 23-year-old American actress and singer, who played Ariel in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid, revealed the arrival of her son Halo on Instagram.

The photo showed a baby’s hand wearing a bracelet with an inscription of his name.

She wrote: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

Several celebrities replied to offer their congratulations.

Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj wrote: “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. Congrats, mama!”

Singer-songwriter Kali Uchis said: “Congrats my love. I know you’ll be the best mommy.”

Canadian model Winnie Harlow also offered her congratulations, while Rachel Zegler, the star of an upcoming Snow White adaptation, said: “Welcome baby halo!!!!! and congratulations beautiful mama.”

English musician Raye said “welcome halo, sending you so much love”, while American singer Queen Naija added that Halo was “adorable”.

Halle Bailey attending the UK Premiere of the live action re-imagining of The Little Mermaid (Ian West/PA)

Bailey had not publicly announced her pregnancy and did not reveal when she gave birth.

Halo’s father is rapper DDG, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, who said in an Instagram post he had “never been so in love” following the birth.

He wrote: “My biggest blessing by far. Son son.. never been so in love. Baby halo.”

Bailey plays Young Nettie in a new version of The Color Purple, based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel.

She has also appeared in Disney Chanel children’s sitcom Austin & Ally.

She was named Gen Z gamechanger at the Glamour Women of the Year awards in 2023.