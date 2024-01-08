Suits cast reunites on stage at Golden Globes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Suits cast reunites on stage at Golden Globes

By Press Association
Patrick J Adams, from left, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht pose in the press room at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Patrick J Adams, from left, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht pose in the press room at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Cast members from TV show Suits reunited on stage at the Golden Globes, poking fun at the series’ new-found success on Netflix.

Patrick Adams and Gabriel Macht, who played lawyers Mike Ross and Harvey Specter in the legal drama, took to the stage at the 81st awards ceremony to present the gong for best TV series drama, before they were joined by co-stars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.

Making a gag about how the show has gained recent prominence since launching on streaming giant Netflix, Macht said: “There is nothing more dramatic or anxiety-inducing than waiting all night to hear that our category has finally arrived.”

Adams, who left the series at the end of season seven alongside his on-screen wife Meghan Markle following her engagement to Prince Harry, joked: “It is hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition.”

The four Suits actors presented Succession with the gong for best drama series.

The legal drama originally aired on USA Network for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, and saw genius college dropout Mike Ross (Adams) join a high-profile law firm alongside Harvey Specter (Macht), Jessica Pearson (Torres) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), while Rafferty played Harvey’s no-nonsense assistant Donna Paulsen.

The Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane, a paralegal who becomes a formidable attorney and eventually marries Ross.