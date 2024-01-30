Manchester City set to welcome back fit-again Erling Haaland for Burnley game

Erling Haaland is set to return for Manchester City as the champions host struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The prolific Norwegian striker has been out of action for almost two months with a foot injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “Apparently he will be (available to be) selected. For the first time he is back.”

Haaland’s absence has been his first significant lay-off since joining City.

First time he is back. We have all the squad, we are stronger. He is an important player for us.

The 23-year-old scored 52 goals last season in a remarkable first campaign with the club and had already netted 19 for the club this term when he sustained the injury in early December.

He returned to training earlier this month and is now at least likely to be included in the matchday squad to face the Clarets.

Guardiola said: “When we have all the squad, we are stronger, definitely and Erling is an important player for us, definitely.

“He has been two months out, it is a long time, but he feels good. We have to train this afternoon but apparently tomorrow he will be with all of us.”