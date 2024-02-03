At least 150,000 people gather in Berlin to protest against far right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 150,000 people gather in Berlin to protest against far right

By Press Association
People hold hands in front of Germany’s parliament Reichstag at a demonstration against the AfD party and right-wing extremism in Berlin, Germany (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
At least 150,000 people gathered in front of the German national parliament on Saturday afternoon to protest against the far right, the latest in a string of large weekend demonstrations across Germany.

The pro-democracy demonstrations started three weeks ago after the investigative journalists’ group Correctiv published an article saying that right-wing extremists had recently met to discuss deporting millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship.

Some members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) were present at the meeting.

Saturday’s protest drew more participants than organisers expected, despite intermittent rain showers in the German capital Berlin.

A woman holds a sign reading ‘We are the Firewall’ in front of Germany’s parliament in Berlin at a demonstration against the AfD party and right-wing extremism (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Police said that as of mid-afternoon on Saturday, approximately 150,000 people were in attendance.

Similar protests against the far right in other German cities, including the southern city of Freiburg and the western city of Hannover, also drew thousands of attendees on Saturday.

Under the slogan “We are the Firewall” – a reference to the longstanding taboo against collaborating with the far right in German politics – protesters turned the space next to the Bundestag, or national parliament, into a sea of signs, flags and umbrellas.

People travelled from across Germany to attend Saturday’s protest, saying they felt it was important to be there in order to show their opposition to racism and caution against repeating history.

“We absolutely must not allow the stories that we experienced in 1930 or even back in the 1920s to happen again … We must do everything we can to prevent that,” said Jonas Schmidt, who came from the western port city of Bremen.

“That’s why I’m here.”

Kathrin Zauter, another protester, called the strong attendance “really encouraging”.

“This encourages everyone and shows that we are more – we are many,” she said.

People protest in front of Germany’s parliament Reichstag at a demonstration against the AfD party and right-wing extremism in Berlin, Germany
People protest in front of Germany’s parliament Reichstag in Berlin (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The AfD was founded as a Eurosceptic party in 2013 and first entered the Bundestag in 2017.

Recent polling put the party in second place nationally with support above 20%, far above the 10.3% of the vote it won during the last federal election in 2021.

Polls show AfD is the top party in eastern Germany, including in the states of Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia, which are scheduled to hold elections this autumn.

The demonstration on Saturday was the latest in a string of similar gatherings across the country, many of which have drawn far more participants than organisers expected.

In both Hamburg and Munich late last month, protests had to be ended early due to safety concerns with packing too many people into small spaces.

Although Germany has seen other protests against the far right in past years, the size and scope of the recent demonstrations – not just in major cities, but also in dozens of smaller cities across the country – are notable.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the protests, writing in a Saturday post on the social media platform X that citizens’ presence at the gatherings is “a strong sign for democracy and our constitution”.

“In small and big cities across the country, citizens are coming together to demonstrate against forgetting, against hate and incitement,” he added.