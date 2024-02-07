Spanish farmers stage second day of tractor protests over EU policies and prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spanish farmers stage second day of tractor protests over EU policies and prices

By Press Association
Farmers make barricades after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, north-east Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Farmers make barricades after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, north-east Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Thousands of farmers in Spain have staged a second day of tractor protests across the country, mirroring similar demonstrations across Europe.

The protests, which have been launched to demand changes in European Union farming policies to combat production cost hikes and severe drought, led to several of the country’s main national highways being blocked.

Access to the eastern port of Castellon and the south-eastern Jerez airport were also temporarily cut off.

The demonstrations are expected to continue over the next few weeks (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

State news agency Efe said that 1,000 tractors were heading slowly towards Barcelona’s city centre, causing major traffic jams on roads into the north-eastern port capital of Spain’s Catalonia region.

The protests involved several thousand people on tractors and in other vehicles.

They have not been backed by Spain’s three main farming organisations, which have called for separate protests in the coming days.

Several media reports have linked many of the protests on Tuesday and Wednesday to conservative groups. So far there have been no serious incidents.

The protests involved several thousand people on tractors and in other vehicles (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The demonstrations are expected to continue over the next few weeks, with a major protest due to take place in Madrid on February 21.

Speaking in Spain’s parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged to help farmers and take their case to Europe.

The Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday announced about 270 million euros (£230.2 million) in aid to 140,000 farmers to compensate for Spain’s severe drought and problems caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Agriculture minister Luis Planas Puchades met with farmers’ unions on Friday, but failed to persuade them to halt the protests.

There have been other protests in countries such as France, Poland and Greece in recent days.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has already made concessions to farmers over the last few weeks on environmental and aid rules, and this week decided to shelve plans to halve the use of pesticides and other dangerous products.

Foreign minister Hadja Lahbib of Belgium, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said on Wednesday that the rules governing farming “need to be reassessed in the light of current realities”.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said that “resource scarcity, price shocks and an increasingly competitive global market is having a huge impact on the farming sector and rural communities”.

“We have seen from the farmers protesting on the streets of Europe that many of them feel trapped, that their needs are not being met. So, we must act,” he added.

However, inaction would probably please many of the protesting farmers as it might delay current EU plans that call for costly bureaucratic changes and the approval of international free trade deals that would bring cheap farm produce on to European markets.