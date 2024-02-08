Henry Fambrough, last surviving original member of The Spinners, dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Henry Fambrough, last surviving original member of The Spinners, dies aged 85

By Press Association
The Spinners member Henry Fambrough (Carlos Osorio/AP)
The Spinners member Henry Fambrough (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Henry Fambrough, the last surviving original member of the R&B group The Spinners, whose hits included It’s A Shame, Could It Be I’m Falling In Love and The Rubberband Man, has died aged 85, a spokesperson for the group said.

Fambrough died peacefully of natural causes in his northern Virginia home, spokesperson Tanisha Jackson said in a statement.

The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Along with Fambrough, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Bobby Smith, Philippe Wynne and John Edwards were listed as inductees.

The Spinners from left; John Edwards, Bobby Smith, Henry Fambrough, Pervis Jackson and Billy Henderson in New York in 1997
The Spinners from left; John Edwards, Bobby Smith, Henry Fambrough, Pervis Jackson and Billy Henderson in New York in 1997 (Marty Lederhandler/AP)

Last May, Fambrough took a tour of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn by the group during performances.

It “was a long time ago”, Fambrough said at the time of the 1960s, when he first walked into the studio.

“I used to dream about this place.”

He told reporters that he had to convince his wife that the studio was where he was going for 3am rehearsals and recording sessions with other members of the group.

Their first big hit for Motown was It’s A Shame, which peaked at number 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1970.

The Spinners would later sign with Atlantic Records and turn out a string of hits that included Then Came You, which featured singer Dionne Warwick and reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974.

Their songs received six Grammy Award nominations and earned 18 platinum and gold albums.

John Edwards, left, and Henry Fambrough of The Spinners arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 3 2023, at Barclays Centre in New York
John Edwards, left, and Henry Fambrough of The Spinners at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November 2023 in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Originally called The Domingoes, the group was formed in 1954 just north of Detroit in Ferndale.

The Spinners joined Motown Records 10 years later.

Fambrough’s survivors include his wife of 52 years, Norma, and daughter Heather Williams.

