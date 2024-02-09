Trump wins Nevada caucuses as remaining rival skips the vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trump wins Nevada caucuses as remaining rival skips the vote

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Former president Donald Trump won Nevada’s Republican presidential caucuses after he was the only major candidate to compete.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, his last major rival, skipped Thursday’s caucuses even though they are the only contest in Nevada that counts towards the Republican party nomination.

Mrs Haley cited what she considered an unfair process favouring Mr Trump and instead ran in Nevada’s symbolic state-run presidential primary on Tuesday, when she finished behind the “none of these candidates” option.

Mr Trump’s win in Nevada gives him most, if not all, of the state’s 26 delegates. He needs to accrue 1,215 delegates to formally clinch the party’s nomination and could reach that number in March.

Election 2024 Trump
Supporters arrive before Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at a caucus night rally in Las Vegas on Thursday (Alex Brandon/AP)

Delivering a brief victory speech in Las Vegas, Mr Trump told his supporters he was eager to declare victory in the primary in Mrs Haley’s home state of South Carolina on February 24.

“We’re leading everybody,” he said. “Is there any way we can call the election for next Tuesday? That’s all I want.”

Mr Trump remains popular in the deeply conservative state but Mrs Haley, who won two elections as governor, is hoping her local roots give her an edge.

The former president is eyeing a massive delegate haul during the March 5 Super Tuesday contests, which would move him closer to becoming the party’s presumptive nominee.

Nevada’s caucuses were seen as especially skewed in his favour due to the intense grassroots support caucuses require candidates to harness around a state in order to win.

Nevada’s state party gave him a greater edge last year when it barred candidates from running both in the primary and caucuses and also restricted the role of super PACs like the groups that were key to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign before he dropped out.

Election 2024 Haley Califorina
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in Los Angeles (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Caucuses typically require voters to show up for an in-person meeting at a certain day or time, while elections can offer more flexibility to participate, with polls open for most of the day along with absentee or early voting. Nevada Republicans said they wanted certain rules in place like a requirement that participants show a government-issued ID.

Mr Trump still faces unprecedented jeopardy for a major candidate.

A federal appeals panel ruled this week that Mr Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting his claims that he is immune from prosecution.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments in a case trying to keep Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

