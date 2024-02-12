Four dead in shooting at Greek shipping company

Three people were fatally shot on Monday in the offices of a shipping company near Athens and the suspected gunman also killed himself as police special forces prepared to confront him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the shipping company office in Glyfada, a seaside suburb of the capital.

The alleged gunman, an unidentified company employee, entered the building armed with a shotgun and handgun, according to several witnesses.

Police cordon off a road in Glyfada, Athens, after the shooting (Michael Varaklas/AP)

Police spokesperson Constantia Dimoglidou said the owner of the company was among the victims.

“The suspected perpetrator, who worked for the family, was found dead in a different area from the three deceased people at the company. He had his assault weapon next to him and appears to have shot himself in the head,” Ms Dimoglidou said.

She said police and special forces officers had entered the building before the suspected gunman was found and had been making sure other employees were moved safely out of the building.