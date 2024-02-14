Homeland security secretary impeached over border policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Homeland security secretary impeached over border policy

By Press Association
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Alex Brandon/AP)
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Joe Biden criticised “petty political games” after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by the House of Representatives.

The Republican majority, who secured a single-vote win after leader Steve Scalise returned from cancer treatment, is determined to punish Mr Biden’s administration over its handling of the Mexico border.

Mr Mayorkas is the first Cabinet secretary to face charges in nearly 150 years.

President Joe Biden said in a statement: “History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honourable public servant in order to play petty political games.”

Congress Mayorkas Impeachment
House Speaker Mike Johnson banging the gavel after he announced the House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (House Television/AP)

Mr Mayorkas faced two articles of impeachment filed by the Homeland Security Committee arguing that he “willfully and systematically” refused to enforce existing immigration laws and that he breached the public trust by lying to Congress and saying the border was secure.

Critics of the impeachment effort said the charges against Mr Mayorkas amount to a policy dispute over Mr Biden’s border policy.

The House had initially launched an impeachment inquiry into the president over his son’s business dealings, but turned its attention to Mr Mayorkas after former president Donald Trump’s ally Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed the debate forward following the panel’s months-long investigation.

The charges against Mr Mayorkas would next go to the Senate for a trial, but neither Democratic nor Republican senators have shown interest in the matter and it may be indefinitely shelved to a committee.

Border security has shot to the top of campaign issues with Mr Trump, the Republican front-runner for the presidential nomination, insisting he will launch “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history” if he retakes the White House.

Congress Mayorkas Impeachment
The vote total after the House voted to impeach Mr Mayorkas (House Television/AP)

Various House Republicans have prepared legislation to begin deporting migrants who were temporarily allowed into the US under Mr Biden administration’s policies, many as they await adjudication of asylum claims.

“We have no choice,” Mr Trump said in stark language at a weekend rally in South Carolina.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson rejected a bipartisan Senate border security package but has been unable to advance Republicans’ own proposal which is a nonstarter in the Senate.

House Republicans have filed legislation to impeach a long list including Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI director Christopher Wray and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Never before has a sitting Cabinet secretary been impeached and it was nearly 150 years ago that the House voted to impeach president Ulysses S Grant’s secretary of war William Belknap over a kickback scheme in government contracts. He resigned before the vote.