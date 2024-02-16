Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace future unclear after health scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace future unclear after health scare

By Press Association
The future of Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who was taken to hospital for rests after falling ill on Thursday, remains unclear (Adam Davy/PA)
Roy Hodgson’s future as Crystal Palace manager remained unclear on Friday afternoon amid reports the 76-year-old was considering taking a break from the game after being in hospital for tests.

Hodgson fell ill during training on Thursday and was later described as “stable” by the Premier League club after undergoing further medical examinations.

As a consequence, Palace called off Hodgson’s scheduled pre-match press conference ahead of the upcoming match at Everton on Monday night.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson during a training session
The news of Hodgson’s latest health scare came alongside reports Palace were set to sack him, with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner a strong favourite to take over.

It had been suggested Hodgson was going to announce at Thursday’s press conference that he was stepping down, with further speculation emerging on Friday over the former England manager considering an indefinite break from the game.

When contacted by the PA news agency on Friday morning, Palace said there was no further update on the situation, with any news expected to come via the club’s own channels.

Friday was understood to be a scheduled rest day for the Palace squad ahead of the trip to Merseyside.

Veteran boss Hodgson received plenty of support from his Premier League colleagues, who wished him a speedy recovery.

West Ham manager David Moyes (left) and Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson (right)
West Ham boss David Moyes said at the club’s press conference on Friday afternoon: “I am hearing he is fine by what I have heard, so I am hoping that is the case.

“I have always said I don’t know if I want to be working at Roy’s age, that’s for sure, but he is someone who loves the game and his longevity has been incredible in football.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta – whose side are chasing the title and beat Palace 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium in January – understands what the pressures of the job can bring at both ends of the table.

“Hopefully he’s feeling much better and if that’s the case, knowing Roy, I think he will be in tomorrow because he loves it so much,” the Arsenal manager said.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson (centre) shakes hands with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (2nd right)
“But yeah, we all got really worried with the situation and hopefully he is fine.”

On the stresses managers work under, Arteta added: “There is that part, but there is the part of joy and how beautiful our jobs are as well.

“A lot of times (pressure) is in relation to where you are (in the table), but it is part of the job.”

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou also hopes Hodgson will soon be on the mend, and feels whatever might be going on in the background would not diminish the 76-year-old’s standing in the game.

“It is a weird sort of occupation we have,” said the Australian, who took over at Spurs in the summer after a successful spell at Celtic.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou arrives at Selhurst Park
“There are not many where people pretty much dictate or try to create a narrative where you are pretty much finished and also putting up your replacement.

“Roy is still in the position, but that is the way of the world nowadays. I guess we sign up for it, so everyone kind of expects it.

“But I don’t think it diminishes Roy’s standing in the game in any way and above all hopefully he bounces back quickly.”

Should Hodgson – in his second spell in charge of the south London club – need any extra time off following his spell in hospital, then Ray Lewington and fellow assistant Paddy McCarthy are expected to take charge for the Everton game.

Palace sit 15th in the table, five points above the relegation zone, heading into the weekend’s Premier League fixtures games.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner
Disgruntled Eagles fans have displayed banners in recent weeks calling for Hodgson to be sacked and venting frustration with how the club is being run.

Austrian Glasner guided Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 following a penalty shoot-out victory over Rangers in Seville.

The 49-year-old, who has also managed Wolfsburg, has been out of work since leaving the Bundesliga side last summer.