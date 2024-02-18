Hideki Matsuyama wins Genesis Invitational title after stunning final round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hideki Matsuyama wins Genesis Invitational title after stunning final round

By Press Association
Hideki Matsuyama celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Genesis Invitational with a closing 62 at Riviera Country Club (Ryan Sun/AP)
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama fired a stunning final round of 62 to win the Genesis Invitational and secure his ninth PGA Tour title.

Matsuyama carded nine birdies at Riviera Country Club to finish 17 under par, overturning a six-shot deficit to overnight leader Patrick Cantlay to claim his first win in two years.

The former Masters champion birdied his first three holes in a front nine of 32 and started the back nine with another hat-trick of gains to move into a five-way tie for the lead.

But the best was yet to come as the former world number two – who had slipped to 55th in the rankings – hit his approach to the 15th to eight inches, his tee shot on the next even closer and also birdied the 17th to effectively seal victory with several groups still out on the course.

“I wasn’t striking the ball really well but my chipping and putting was working a lot this week, especially the second shot on 15 was one of the best I had. That really helped,” Matsuyama said through an interpreter.

“I think it’s really important for me to keep this momentum, especially going to Augusta, so hopefully I can keep that.”

Will Zalatoris and Luke List shared second place on 14 under par, List having held a two-shot lead on 16 under after racing to the turn in 30, only to struggle home in 38.

Zalatoris carded four birdies and two bogeys in his closing 69, while 54-hole leader Cantlay could only manage a final round of 72, which included a birdie from 50 feet on the 18th.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood finished in a tie for 10th after a closing 67, with Rory McIlroy joint 24th following a final round of 70.

“I think that I’m close. I’m not quite where I want to be,” McIlroy told CBS.

“It’s one of these courses where you know that precision is so important and putting your ball in the right areas and if you’re just slightly off your weaknesses sort of get magnified this week.”