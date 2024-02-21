China-born Australian democracy blogger decides against appealing death sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China-born Australian democracy blogger decides against appealing death sentence

By Press Association
Yang Hengjun, left, and his wife Yuan Xiaoliang (Chongyi Feng via AP, File)
Yang Hengjun, left, and his wife Yuan Xiaoliang (Chongyi Feng via AP, File)

A China-born Australian democracy blogger will not appeal his suspended death sentence imposed by a Beijing court, with his family saying on Wednesday a legal challenge would be detrimental to his welfare.

Yang Hengjun was found guilty of espionage following a closed trial and sentenced to death two weeks ago with a two-year reprieve. Such sentences are often commuted to life in prison after two years.

A statement from Dr Yang’s family and close friends said they strongly supported the 58-year-old’s decision to waive his right to appeal.

“There are two practical reasons why an appeal would be detrimental to Yang’s welfare,” the statement said.

First, there were no grounds to believe the judicial system would remedy his “unjust” sentence, it said.

And second, an appeal would only delay the possibility of Dr Yang receiving adequate medical care after five years of “inhumane” treatment and “neglect” in custody, the statement added.

Dr Yang’s supporters urge Australia to pressure China to release him from prison on medical parole or to transfer him to Australia.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said her government respected the “difficult decision” Dr Yang had made to waive his appeal rights and would continue to advocate for him at every opportunity and at the highest levels.

“I acknowledge the strength that Dr Yang’s family and friends have demonstrated through this period,” Ms Wong said in a statement.

“All Australians want to see Dr Yang reunited with his loved ones,” Ms Wong added.

Dr Yang, a former Chinese diplomat and state security agent who became a political commentator and writer of spy novels in Australia, was detained in January 2019 on arrival in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on a flight from New York with his wife and teenage stepdaughter.

He was tried in Beijing in May 2021. The details of his case have not been disclosed. Dr Yang, who became an Australian citizen in 2002, has denied working as a spy for Australia or the United States.

In a letter to his sons in August last year, Dr Yang said he had not experienced direct sunlight in more than four years.

He told his family he feared he would die in detention after being diagnosed with a kidney cyst, prompting supporters to demand his release for medical treatment.

In October last year, Australian journalist Cheng Lei was freed after more than three years in detention in China for breaking an embargo with a television broadcast on a state-run TV network.

The plights of Dr Yang and Ms Cheng have frequently been on the agendas of high-level meetings between the countries in recent years.