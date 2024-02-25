Donald Trump easily beats Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump easily beats Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in South Carolina (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Former president Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in South Carolina (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Donald Trump has won South Carolina’s Republican primary, easily beating former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state.

Mr Trump’s victory means he has inched closer to a third straight nomination with the former president cleaning up at every contest that counted for Republican delegates.

His latest victory will increase pressure on Ms Haley to drop out of the race, making an election rematch between Mr Trump and President Joe Biden increasingly inevitable.

Election 2024 Trump
Former President Donald Trump attends a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,” Mr Trump declared, taking the stage for his victory speech mere moments after polls closed.

“You can celebrate for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work.”

Mrs Haley was unable to dent Mr Trump’s momentum in her home state, despite holding far more campaign events and arguing that the indictments against the former president will hinder his challenge for the White House.

She has vowed to stay in the race through at least the batch of primaries on March 5, known as Super Tuesday.

The Associated Press declared Mr Trump the winner as polls closed statewide at 7pm.