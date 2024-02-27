Bolsonaro under investigation for allegedly harassing a humpback whale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolsonaro under investigation for allegedly harassing a humpback whale

By Press Association
Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of approaching too close to a humpback whale (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation for having allegedly “harassed” a humpback whale while riding a jetski off Sao Paulo’s coast last year.

Mr Bolsonaro appeared at the federal police in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to meet with officers, along with his lawyer and former adviser who was also present at the time of the alleged incident.

The investigation is just one of the many legal headaches the former far-right leader is facing.

Since leaving office a year ago, Mr Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office until 2030, investigated for plotting a coup to remove his successor from power and stripped of his passport.

In a June 2023 video that circulated on social media, a man is seen riding a jetski close to a whale, seemingly recording the encounter with a mobile phone.

Federal prosecutors, who are also investigating the case, said the man appeared to be Mr Bolsonaro.

Under Brazilian legislation, motored vessels must keep a minimum distance of 100 metres from whales and other cetaceans.

Any intentional attempt to get closer can lead to a sentence of up to two to five years in prison and a fine.

The man on the jetski seemed to be about 15 metres from the animal, prosecutors said last year.

For Mr Bolsonaro’s supporters, the case is yet another example that their former leader is being politically persecuted – an argument he has often made since leaving office.

Last week, officers in the capital, Brasilia, questioned Mr Bolsonaro for allegedly plotting a coup, in an attempt to remove his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from power.

Mr Bolsonaro, whose passport was seized in a previous police operation, chose to remain silent.

Legal experts say that if police can prove that Mr Bolsonaro intentionally approached the whale, he risked a fine at most.

According to online news site G1, a local politician found guilty on similar charges and in the same location was fined 2,500 reais (about £400).