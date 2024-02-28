Kanye West sued by Donna Summer’s estate over copyright of I Feel Love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kanye West sued by Donna Summer’s estate over copyright of I Feel Love

By Press Association
Kanye West is being sued by Donna Summer’s estate over copyright of I Feel Love (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West is being sued by Donna Summer’s estate over copyright of I Feel Love (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The estate of US singer Donna Summer has accused rap star Kanye West of “stealing” parts of her hit song I Feel Love for his new album.

In a lawsuit filed in California, Summer’s husband Bruce Sudano claimed West and Ty Dolla $ign – real name Tyrone Griffin – engaged in “blatant theft” after the estate “explicitly denied” their request to use a sample of the song on their collaborative album Vultures 1.

The lawsuit said the pair used “instantly recognisable” parts of Summer’s song in their new track Good (Don’t Die), despite having rejected their proposal due to West’s “controversial history”.

Donna Summer Ye Lawsuit
Kanye West is being accused of stealing parts of Donna Summer’s hit track I Feel Love (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/PA)

The court documents suggest the Summer estate were approached on January 31 to request clearance of the song, which was denied, but the album was released a week later on February 10.

During this time, representatives for West and Griffin approached Summer’s record label to request clearance of the master recording of the song, which was also denied, court documents allege.

The song was streamed “millions of times” before platforms including Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music were able to remove it, while West and Griffin have performed the song at recorded live concerts with clips online amassing millions of views.

The estate is requesting maximum damages, equating to 150,000 dollars (£118,000) “for each act of infringement”.

“It is about protecting Donna Summer’s own musical legacy and one of popular music’s most influential and ground-breaking songs,” the court documents said.

Summer, a five-time Grammy winner, died in 2012 at the age of 63 but was post-humorously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a year after her death.

A representative for West and Griffin have been contacted for comment.