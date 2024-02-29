Renee Rapp lauds Beyonce as ‘reason I know how to sing’ after receiving flowers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renee Rapp lauds Beyonce as ‘reason I know how to sing’ after receiving flowers

By Press Association
Renee Rapp lauds Beyonce as ‘reason I know how to sing’ after receiving flowers (Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)
US singer and actress Renee Rapp said she had “the greatest morning of my life” after receiving a bouquet of flowers from her “idol” Beyonce.

Mean Girls star Rapp was sent the gift after performing a rendition of Beyonce’s country-themed track Daddy Lessons at a show in Paris earlier this month, where she told fans that black artists created country music.

Speaking about the flowers, Rapp told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve never been speechless in my life, it’s literally going to make me cry.

“She is everything — and the reason that I know how to sing.

“I would sit down and listen to her different tonalities and phonics and phrasing styles and be like, ‘Please, Jesus, let me be able to do this’.”

She joked she will turn the flowers into rose water “Beyon-spray” to keep her anxieties at bay, adding: “(I’m) going to dry the flowers and I’m going to frame them.”

The 24-year-old, who starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical of Mean Girls before landing a role in the film’s remake, left her regular role in The Sex Lives of College Girls to release her debut album Snow Angel last year.

“Ultimately, I’m not making music to just make music. I’m making music to start conversations. My idols make culture, my idols start conversation. That’s what I love,” she said.

Rapp said the title song Snow Angel was about an “incredibly traumatic” sexual assault in a hotel bathroom, an experience she attempted to recreate during a performance of the song on Saturday Night Live.

The track titled I Do is a platonic love song to her best friend and The Sex Lives of College Girls co-star Alyah Chanelle Scott.

“I don’t even think I’ve ever told her that I wrote it about her,” she said. “But I remember being like, ‘I love you so much, and this feels so romantic in a platonic way, but I don’t understand how to explain it’.

“And I now know that it was so much more complicated in my sexuality. And I was like, ‘Wait, you feel completely different to me than a boy does, and I love you. So am I in love with you?’.

“And I now know that she’s just my f****** rock, and I just don’t think I like boys.”

The actress-turned-singer said she had only recently started referring to herself as a lesbian.

Rapp, who is set to make her Coachella debut in April, said she did not make it past the first round of talent shows including America’s Got Talent, American Idol, The Voice US and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series before landing the Broadway role.