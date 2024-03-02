West Ham score twice in stoppage time to beat struggling Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Ham score twice in stoppage time to beat struggling Everton

By Press Association
Kurt Zouma (second from left) celebrates West Ham’s opener (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kurt Zouma (second from left) celebrates West Ham’s opener (Peter Byrne/PA)

West Ham scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind at Goodison Park as a mixed afternoon for Everton striker Beto ended in a 3-1 defeat.

The Portuguese forward’s redemptive goal after missing the Toffees’ first penalty of the season had put his side ahead but his joy was short-lived.

Kurt Zouma equalised within six minutes and then Tomas Soucek, with a brilliant outside-of-the-foot strike in the 91st minute was followed by Edson Alvarez’s breakaway as Everton’s winless run was extended to 10 matches.

A week which began with news of the Toffees’ 10-point deduction being reduced to six, lifting them out of the relegation zone, ended with more recriminations and questions.

Manager Sean Dyche’s decision to drop Dominic Calvert-Lewin after 20 games without a goal looked, on the face of it, understandable but when Beto missed two good early chances and then had his penalty saved by Alphonse Areola it started to look like a gamble gone wrong.

To say the start to his Everton career following his £24million summer move from Udinese has been underwhelming is something of an understatement.

Despite a goal on debut against League Two Doncaster in the Carabao Cup in August he was making only his sixth Premier League start and, while he has scored more recently than Calvert-Lewin – three months ago – one league goal in 21 previous appearances has been a poor return.

However, shortly after the break the Portuguese headed home James Garner’s hanging cross, responding after his decision to step up for the penalty had been greeted with some disquiet.

Dwight McNeil should have doubled their lead from Jack Harrison’s dinked square pass but Areola kept his close-range shot out and they paid for that as six minutes after taking the lead Zouma, who spent a season on loan at Everton, nodded in James Ward-Prowse’s corner.

That was the signal for the game to open up but that favoured the visitors, who have more quality in their team, and so it proved as Soucek whipped in Mohammed Kudus’ cross in added time.

Alvarez punished Everton further with an even later counter-attack as West Ham recorded only their second win in eight away games to move into seventh place.

The first half offered no indication of the drama which would follow as Beto squandered Everton’s two best chances before missing the penalty, awarded after his chipped pass hit Zouma’s arm.

Referee Craig Pawson was advised by VAR to go to the pitchside monitor and he reversed his decision but the murmurings when Beto identified himself as the man to take the penalty – their first at Goodison in 14 months – would have done little for the striker’s confidence.

His weak shot was comfortably saved by Areola and even a VAR check for encroachment could not spare the embarrassment.

West Ham, fresh from Monday’s 4-2 win over Brentford, were disappointing with Alvarez’s low shot the only thing to engage Jordan Pickford in a half in which neither side seemed to want to dominate the ball and, as a result, both were poor in possession.

Areola continued to be the busier goalkeeper and he turned away McNeil’s shot just after the break but was powerless to stop Beto’s header after he outjumped Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Zouma’s header over Garner guarding the far post restored parity and the game opened up with Beto’s deflected shot looping up off Alvarez and forcing Areola to save at full stretch, with Soucek clearing Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stabbed effort off the line from the corner.

Pickford brilliantly smothered Kudus’ close-range shot after the Hammers’ forward had skipped past James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey before Calvert-Lewin, on for Beto, tested Areola from distance.

West Ham, however, finished the stronger as their superior attacking thrust highlighted Everton’s deficiencies once again.