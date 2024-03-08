Zelensky in Turkey where Erdogan seeks negotiations to end Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky in Turkey where Erdogan seeks negotiations to end Ukraine war

By Press Association
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Francisco Seco/AP)
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Francisco Seco/AP)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Istanbul for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whose Nato-member country has sought to balance its close relations with both Kyiv and Moscow and repeatedly offered to act as a peace-broker between them.

During the talks in Istanbul, Mr Erdogan is expected to press for negotiations to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its third year, a Turkish government official said.

Talks would also focus on a possible new measure that would guarantee navigational safety of commercial vessels in the Black Sea, the official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with Turkish government protocol.

Turkey Diplomacy
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Khalil Hamra/AP)

The visit comes as Mr Zelensky continues to press other nations for more munitions and weaponry to halt the advance of Russian troops trying to make deeper gains into the Ukraine-held western part of the Donetsk region and also penetrating into the Kharkiv region north of it.

Shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the outbreak of the war, Turkey hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers as well as unsuccessful talks between the two countries’ negotiating teams aimed at ending the hostilities.

Later in 2022, Turkey, along with the United Nations, also brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine that allowed the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Russia however, pulled out of the deal last year, citing obstacles to its export of food and fertilisers.

In Istanbul, Mr Zelensky will also visit shipyards where Turkish companies are building two corvettes for the Ukrainian navy, according to his office.

Mr Zelensky last visited Turkey last July, when he returned back to Ukraine together with a group of Ukrainian commanders who were in Turkey following a prison exchange deal, and were to remain on Turkish territory until the end of the war.

There was no explanation from Ankara or Kyiv about why they were allowed to return to Ukraine.