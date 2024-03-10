Pope Francis calls on Ukraine to end Russian war with ‘white flag’ courage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pope Francis calls on Ukraine to end Russian war with ‘white flag’ courage

By Press Association
Pope Francis (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Pope Francis (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Pope Francis has said in an interview that Ukraine, facing a possible defeat, should have the courage to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

The head of the Catholic Church added that the European nation should not be ashamed to sit at the same table with its Russian adversaries to carry out peace talks.

The Pope made his appeal during an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI, which was partially released on Saturday.

“I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people, has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates,” he said, adding that talks should be held with the help of international powers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visit to Kyiv
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Ukraine remains firm on not engaging directly with Russia on peace talks, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said multiple times the initiative in peace negotiations must belong to the country which has been invaded.

Russia is gaining momentum on the battlefield in the war now in its third year, and Ukraine is running low on ammunition.

Meanwhile, some of Ukraine’s allies in the West are delicately raising the prospect of sending troops.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Saturday that the Pope had adopted the interviewer’s use of the “white flag” term.

He stated clarification after the Pope’s “white flag” comments sparked criticism that he was siding with Russia in the conflict.

Throughout the war, Pope Francis has tried to maintain the Vatican’s traditional diplomatic neutrality, but that has often been accompanied by apparent sympathy with the Russian rationale for invading Ukraine, such as when he noted that Nato was “barking at Russia’s door” with its eastward expansion.

During the RSI interview, the Pope said: “The word negotiate is a courageous word.

“When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate.

“Negotiations are never a surrender.”

The Pope also reminded people that some countries have offered to mediate the conflict.

“Today, for example, in the war in Ukraine, many want to mediate,” he said.

“Turkey has offered itself for this and others. Do not be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—whose Nato-member country has sought to balance its close relations with Ukraine and Russia—offered to host a peace summit between the two countries during a Friday visit from Mr Zelensky.