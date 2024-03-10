Protests as Israeli president attends opening of Netherlands Holocaust museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Protests as Israeli president attends opening of Netherlands Holocaust museum

By Press Association
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Amsterdam to protest at Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s attendance at the opening of the Netherlands’ new National Holocaust Museum (Phil Nijhuis/AP)
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Amsterdam to protest at Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s attendance at the opening of the Netherlands’ new National Holocaust Museum (Phil Nijhuis/AP)

The Netherlands’ National Holocaust Museum was launched on Sunday in a ceremony presided over by the Dutch king as well as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose presence prompted protests because of Israel’s deadly offensive against Palestinians in Gaza.

The museum in Amsterdam tells the stories of some of the 102,000 Jews who were deported from the Netherlands and murdered in Nazi camps, as well as the history of their structural persecution under German Second World War occupation before the deportations began.

Sunday’s ceremony came against a backdrop of Israel’s devastating attacks on Gaza that followed Hamas’s deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Netherlands Holocaust Museum
Dutch King Willem-Alexander speaks at the Portuguese Synagogue in Amsterdam during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum (Bart Maat/Pool/AP)

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered near the museum and the Portuguese Synagogue in Waterloo Square in central Amsterdam amid tight security, waving Palestinian flags, chanting against Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest leaders stressed that they were demonstrating against Mr Herzog’s presence, not the museum and what it commemorates.

“For us Jews, these museums are part of our history, of our past,” said Joana Cavaco, an anti-war activist with the Erev Rav Jewish collective, addressing the crowd ahead of the ceremony.

She added: “How is it possible that such a sacred space is being used to normalise genocide today?”

Three-quarters of Dutch Jews were among the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis.

Netherlands Holocaust Museum
Dutch King Willem-Alexander tours the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool/AP)

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Mr Herzog visited the synagogue and opened the museum.

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the president of the German Federal Council, Manuela Schwesig, were also attending the ceremony, along with Jewish leaders from around the world.

Mr Herzog was among Israeli leaders cited in an order issued in January by the top United Nations court for Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza.

He accused the International Court of Justice of misrepresenting his comments in the ruling.

Israel strongly rejected allegations levelled by South Africa in the court case that the military campaign in Gaza breaches the Genocide Convention.

Netherlands Holocaust Museum
Demonstrators set off firecrackers as Dutch riot police form a line during a protest against Israel’s President Isaac Herzog attending the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam (Phil Nijhuis/AP)

“I was disgusted by the way they twisted my words, using very, very partial and fragmented quotes, with the intention of supporting an unfounded legal contention,” Mr Herzog said, days after the ruling.

A pro-Palestinian Dutch organisation, The Rights Forum, called Mr Herzog’s presence “a slap in the face of the Palestinians who can only helplessly watch how Israel murders their loved ones and destroys their land”.

In a statement issued ahead of Sunday’s opening, the Jewish Cultural Quarter that runs the museum said it is “profoundly concerned by the war and the consequences this conflict has had, first and foremost for the citizens of Israel, Gaza and the West Bank”.

It said it is “all the more troubling that the National Holocaust Museum is opening while war continues to rage. It makes our mission all the more urgent.”

Netherlands Holocaust Museum
The National Holocaust Museum tells the stories of some of the 102,000 Jews who were deported from the Netherlands and murdered in Nazi camps (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool/AP)

The museum is housed in a former teacher training college that was used as a covert escape route to help some 600 Jewish children escape from the Nazis.

Exhibits include a prominent photo of a boy walking past bodies in Bergen-Belsen after the liberation of the concentration camp, and mementos of lives lost: a doll; an orange dress made from parachute material; and a collection of 10 buttons excavated from the grounds of the Sobibor camp.

The walls of one room are covered with the texts of hundreds of laws discriminating against Jews enacted by the German occupiers of the Netherlands, to show how the Nazi regime, assisted by Dutch civil servants, dehumanised Jews ahead of operations to round them up.