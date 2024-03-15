Biden backs Schumer after senator calls for new elections in Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden backs Schumer after senator calls for new elections in Israel

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden expressed support on Friday for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer following his comments on Israel (Evan Vucci/AP)
US President Joe Biden expressed support on Friday for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the senator called for new elections in Israel, the latest sign that the US relationship with its closest Middle East ally could fracture over the war in Gaza.

Mr Schumer, a Jewish Democrat from New York, sent tremors through both countries this week when he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “lost his way” and warned that “Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah” as Palestinian casualties continue to grow.

“He made a good speech,” Mr Biden said in the Oval Office during a meeting with Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. “I think he expressed serious concerns shared not only by him but by many Americans.”

The Democratic president’s backing for Mr Schumer could further frustrate Mr Netanyahu, whose political party has already sharply criticised the US senator.

“One would expect Senator Schumer to respect Israel’s elected government and not undermine it,” Mr Netanyahu’s political party Likud said in a statement. “This is always true, and even more so in wartime.”

Mr Biden’s comments reflect the evolution of his views on the war, which began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 Israelis. Since then, Israel’s counterattack has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

After his State of the Union speech earlier this month, Mr Biden said that he needed to have a “come to Jesus” conversation with Mr Netanyahu.

He also accused Mr Netanyahu of “hurting Israel more than helping Israel” with his leadership of the war.

The latest challenge to the US-Israeli relationship is Israel’s plan to pursue Hamas into Rafah, the city in southern Gaza where displaced Palestinians have gathered to avoid fighting in the north.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, at the Federal Chancellery, in Vienna, Austria, on Friday (Evelyn Hockstein, Pool Photo via AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Vienna, said “we have to see a clear and implementable plan” to safeguard civilians from an Israeli incursion.

“We have not seen such a plan,” he said.

But Mr Blinken said tough conversations between allies do not mean the alliance is fracturing.

“That’s actually the strength of the relationship, to be able to speak clearly, candidly and directly,” he said.