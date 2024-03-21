South Korea will suspend the licences of striking junior doctors next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korea will suspend the licences of striking junior doctors next week

By Press Association
South Korean Vice health minister Park Min-soo speaks during a briefing at the government complex in Seoul (Hwang Gwang-moYonhap via AP)
South Korea’s government will start suspending the licences of striking junior doctors next week as they refuse to end their walkouts, officials said on Thursday.

More than 90% of the country’s 13,000 medical interns and residents have been on strike for about a month to protest the government’s plan to sharply increase medical school admissions.

Their strikes have caused hundreds of cancelled surgeries and other treatments at hospitals.

Officials say the recruitment plan is aimed at adding more doctors to prepare for South Korea’s aging population in a country whose doctor-to-population ratio is one of the lowest in the developed world.

South Korea Doctors Protest
The suspensions are the government’s first punitive step against physicians after thousands of doctors-in-training walked off the job last month Ahn Young-joon/AP File)

But doctors say schools cannot handle an abrupt, steep increase in students and that it would ultimately undermine the country’s medical services.

The government has been taking a series of administrative steps required to suspend their licences after they missed a February 29 deadline to return to work.

The steps include sending officials to formally confirm the absences of strikers, informing them of expected suspensions and giving them chances to respond.

Vice health minister Park Min-soo told a briefing the government is expected to complete those steps for some of the striking doctors so it will inform them of their license suspensions.

He urged the striking doctors to return to work immediately, suggesting those who end their strikes could receive softer punishments.

The striking junior doctors account for less than 10% of South Korea’s 140,000 doctors. But in some major hospitals, they represent about 30% to 40% of the doctors, assisting senior doctors during surgeries and dealing with inpatients while training.

Senior doctors at major university hospitals recently decided to submit resignations next week in support of the junior doctors. Still, most of them will likely continue to report to work. If they walk off the job, that would burden South Korea’s medical services severely.