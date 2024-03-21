Beyonce to receive innovator award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beyonce to receive innovator award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Press Association
Beyonce recently became the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Beyonce will make an appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive its innovator award, days after releasing her highly anticipated eighth studio album.

The star will appear at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to accept the honour during the April 1 ceremony hosted by Ludacris.

She is being recognised for her pioneering career: for decades of creative risks and influencing pop culture on a mass scale, as well as last year’s groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour.

Beyonce is releasing her eighth studio album soon (Ian West/PA)

Ludacris will also perform, joining a previously announced line-up of Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

Cher will be presented with the iHeartRadio icon award.

Beyonce’s upcoming Act II: Cowboy Carter is the follow-up to 2022’s acclaimed Act I: Renaissance.

Last month, the superstar singer became the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart after the up-tempo country stomp Texas Hold ‘Em reached number one on the country airplay chart.

This year, Beyonce scored five iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, including R&B artist of the year, R&B song of the year (for Cuff It,) favourite tour style, best fan army and a new category, favourite on screen, for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with nine, followed closely by Jelly Roll, Sza, and 21 Savage with eight.

Taylor Swift has nine nominations (Doug Peters/PA)

Behind them is Olivia Rodrigo, who received seven.

Fans can vote in several categories including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, social star award, favourite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favourite tour style and two new fields: favourite on screen and favourite debut album.

Social voting is open at

iHeartRadio.com/awards

and will close on March 25 at 11.59pm PDT for all categories.

The show will air live on Fox stations beginning at 8pm EDT.

It will also air on iHeartRadio stations across the US and the app.