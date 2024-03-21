Russian court rejects legal claim against prison by Alexei Navalny’s mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russian court rejects legal claim against prison by Alexei Navalny’s mother

By Press Association
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, centre left, and his mother-in-law Alla Abrosimova visit his grave at the Borisovskoye Cemetery in Moscow (AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, centre left, and his mother-in-law Alla Abrosimova visit his grave at the Borisovskoye Cemetery in Moscow (AP)

A Russian court has rejected a lawsuit filed by the mother of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in prison in February, that claimed he received inadequate medical care.

Ivan Zhdanov, head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation founded by Mr Navalny, said the court in the town of Labytnangi, near the Arctic prison where he died, turned down Lyudmila Navalnaya’s case because it said only Mr Navalny could be the plaintiff.

“Alexei filed claims against the colonies many times for failure to provide medical care. The claims were denied. Now that he was killed, his family’s claim is being denied with mocking wording,” Mr Zhdanov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia Putin Navalny
Alexei Navalny died in prison (Moscow City Court via AP)

Mr Navalny, the most persistent foe of President Vladimir Putin, was serving a 19-year sentence.

He had been behind bars since January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany where he had been recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

The cause of his February 16 death has been described by officials as due to natural causes.