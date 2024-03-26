New Jersey firefighters rescue yellow Labrador stuck in spare tire

Firefighters in southern New Jersey came to the rescue of a dog who got stuck in a spare tyre.

The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company crew found Daisy, an 11-month-old yellow Labrador when they responded to a Franklin Township home last Thursday.

Her neck was deep in the middle of the tyre rim and the firefighters worked quickly to devise a rescue plan while attempting to keep Daisy calm.

Firefighters first tried washing up liquid and oil to free the pup (Franklin Township Police Department via AP)

Lt Brandon Volpe told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the crew first used washing up liquid and water but could not free the dog, who was “pretty stuck in there”.

They then tried vegetable oil and when that did not work, they put cling film around her neck, hoping the oil and washing up liquid would make it slippery enough for her to slide down.

When that also failed, Mr Volpe remembered he had plasma cutters — used for cutting steel and metal — at his home, so the crew put Daisy on a red wagon and headed to his garage.

Mr Volpe recalls the dog “panicked a little bit”, but a fire blanket was put around her head and neck for protection.

Within five minutes, Daisy was free.