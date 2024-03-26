Multiple victims of Moscow attack in serious condition, Russian officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multiple victims of Moscow attack in serious condition, Russian officials say

By Press Association
Ambulances park near a burning building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
Twenty-two victims of the Russia concert hall attack, in which more than 130 people were killed, remain in serious condition in the hospital, health minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Two of them are children, state news agency Tass said.

Russia is still reeling from Friday’s attack in which gunmen killed 139 people in a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow.

Russia Shooting
A national day of mourning was marked across Russia following Friday’s attack (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the gunmen are “radical Islamists”, but despite all evidence pointing to the involvement of the so-called Islamic State, Mr Putin repeated his accusation that Ukraine could have played a role.

Kyiv has strongly denied any link to the attack.

Four men accused of carrying out the attack appeared before a Moscow court on Sunday on terrorism charges and showed signs of severe beatings. One appeared to be barely conscious during the hearing.

The men are citizens of Tajikistan, authorities said, and were named by investigators as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, 32; Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30; Shamsidin Fariduni, 25; and Mukhammadsobir Faizov, 19.

They were charged with committing a terrorist attack resulting in the death of others. The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Russia Shooting Tajikistan Explainer
One of the suspects accused of the shooting appeared in court barely conscious (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian officials said they detained a total of 11 people over the attack. Another of those detained appeared in court on Monday.

Alisher Kasimov, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia, was charged with renting an apartment to the men accused of carrying out the attack.

A senior Turkish security official confirmed that two of the Moscow attackers had spent a “short amount of time” in Turkey before travelling together to Russia on March 2.

One of the attackers, Fariduni, entered Turkey on February 20, checked into a hotel in Istanbul’s Fatih district the next day and checked out on February 27, the official said.

The other, Rachabalizoda, checked into a hotel in the same district on January 5 and checked out on January 21.

The official said Turkish authorities believe the two suspects “became radicalised in Russia” because they were not in Turkey for long.

There was no warrant for their arrest so they were allowed to travel freely between Russia and Turkey, the official said.

Russia Shooting
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the killings were carried out by extremists (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The attack on Friday at the Crocus City Hall music venue on Moscow’s western outskirts was one of the deadliest in Russia in years and left more than 180 people injured.

Two days after the affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K claimed responsibility, Mr Putin acknowledged that the killings were carried out by extremists “whose ideology the Islamic world has been fighting for centuries”.

Mr Putin, who declared over the weekend the four attackers were arrested while trying to escape to Ukraine, said investigators have not determined who ordered the attack, but said it was necessary to find out “why the terrorists after committing their crime tried to flee to Ukraine and who was waiting for them there”.

Isis-K claimed it carried out the attack, and US intelligence said it had information confirming the group was responsible.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France has intelligence pointing to “an IS entity” as responsible for the attack.