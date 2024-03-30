Work starts to cut and lift first section of collapsed Maryland bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Work starts to cut and lift first section of collapsed Maryland bridge

By Press Association
Workers in a crane-held basket mark lines on a damaged section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge (Julia Nikhinson/AP/PA)
Workers in a crane-held basket mark lines on a damaged section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge (Julia Nikhinson/AP/PA)

Engineers have started work on the process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from a bridge which collapsed in Maryland after a cargo ship crashed into one of its main supports.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge crumpled into the Patapsco River on Tuesday after the incident.

US Coast Guard officials confirmed work has started to remove a section of the toppled structure on Saturday and sparks could be seen flying from a section of bent and crumpled steel.

Crews are carefully measuring and cutting the steel from the broken bridge before attaching straps so it can be lifted onto a barge and floated away, Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said.

Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali (Julia Nikhinson/AP/PA)

Seven floating cranes — including a massive one capable of lifting 1,000 tons — 10 tugboats, nine barges, eight salvage vessels and five Coast Guard boats are on site in the water south-east of Baltimore.

Each movement affects what happens next and ultimately how long it will take to remove all the debris and reopen the ship channel, and the blocked Port of Baltimore, Maryland governor Wes Moore said.

He said: “I cannot stress enough how important today and the first movement of this bridge and of the wreckage is. This is going to be a remarkably complicated process.”

Undeterred by the chilly morning weather, long-time Baltimore resident Randy Lichtenberg and others took smartphone photos of the broken pieces of the bridge.

From a spot on the river called Sparrows Point, Mr Lichtenberg said: “I wouldn’t want to be in that water. It’s got to be cold. It’s a tough job.”

The shock of waking up on Tuesday morning to video of what he called an iconic part of the Baltimore skyline falling into the water has given way to sadness.

“It never hits you that quickly. It’s just unbelievable,” Mr Lichtenberg said.

Maryland Bridge Collapse
Officials are hoping to stabilise the site to allow work to progress (Julia Nikhinson/AP/PA)

One of the first goals for crews on the water is to get a smaller auxiliary ship channel open so tugboats and other small barges can move freely.

Crews also want to stabilise the site so divers can continue a search for four missing workers who are presumed dead.

Two workers were rescued from the water in the hours following the bridge collapse and the bodies of two more were recovered from a pick-up truck that fell and was submerged in the river.

They had been filling potholes on the bridge and while police were able to stop vehicle traffic after the ship called in a mayday, they could not get to the construction crew, who were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The crew of the cargo ship Dali, which is managed by Synergy Marine Group, remains on board with the debris from the bridge around it. They are safe and are being interviewed.

They are keeping the ship running as they will be needed to get it out of the channel once more debris has been removed.

The vessel is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and was chartered by Danish shipping giant Maersk.

The collision and collapse appeared to be an accident that came after the ship lost power. Federal and state investigators are still trying to determine why.