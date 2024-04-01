It Came From Outer Space actress Barbara Rush dies aged 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

It Came From Outer Space actress Barbara Rush dies aged 97

By Press Association
Barbara Rush, left, with Joanne Woodward, right (PA Archive)
Barbara Rush, left, with Joanne Woodward, right (PA Archive)

American actress and It Came From Outer Space star Barbara Rush has died at the age of 97, her daughter has confirmed.

The Denver-born actress, who starred opposite Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in the Chicago-set gangster musical Robin And The 7 Hoods and was also known for legal drama The Young Philadelphians with Paul Newman, died on Sunday evening.

Fox News Channel senior correspondent Claudia Cowan, the daughter of Rush and the late publicist Warren Cowan, confirmed her mother’s death to the outlet.

Film – ‘Mayerling’ Premiere – Warner Theatre, Leicester Square
Barbara Rush, right, with actor James Mason, centre, and actress Joanne Woodward, left, at the premiere of the film Mayerling (PA Archive)

“My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5.28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition,” Cowan told Fox News Digital.

Rush, who also married to Star Trek pilot actor Jeffrey Hunter as well as Jim Gruzalski, won the new actress of the year Golden Globe in 1954 for her performance in cult science fiction film It Came From Outer Space.

In the early 3-D movie, she plays schoolteacher Ellen Fields who screams in one memorable scene after an alien crash lands on Earth.

She and her fiance John Putnam, played by Richard Carlson, inspect the crater and try to piece together the strange events in the small town.

Rush also received a Golden Globe nod for Hell And High Water, about an an Alaskan submarine expedition, and starred in the TV shows Peyton Place, All My Children and 7th Heaven.

In the 1960s series Batman, she played the villain Nora Clavicle in a few episodes as she tried to outwit the superheroes.

Rush also played British actor James Mason’s wife in drug drama Bigger Than Life, starred opposite Hollywood star Rock Hudson in romantic drama Magnificent Obsession and was in science fiction film When Worlds Collide.

She worked with Newman in the 1967 western Hombre, Sinatra in 1963 comedy film Come Blow Your Horn and Martin in 1958 Second World War film The Young Lions, which also featured Marlon Brando.

Rush had a son, Christopher Hunter, with Hunter, who was known for playing Jesus in biblical film King Of Kings and for his role in western The Searchers.