Dopesick star Michael Stuhlbarg injured after rock thrown at him in New York

Michael Stuhlbarg suffered a neck injury following a rock being thrown at him while he was walking in New York City, officers have said.

The American actor, who received an Emmy nod in 2022 for his performance as former president of Purdue Pharma Richard Sackler in Dopesick – which examines the US opioid crisis, was near Central Park at around 7.45pm local time on Sunday when the incident happened.

Stuhlbarg, 55, is also well known for HBO crime drama series Boardwalk Empire, where he played Jewish-American organised crime leader Arnold Rothstein, and for 2022 Marvel superhero movie Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The New York City Police Department said on Monday that the “assault” took place close to 90th Street and East Drive and a 55-year-old male “was struck in the head by an unknown object”.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 27-year-old male threw a rock, striking the victim in the back of the neck, causing an abrasion,” the statement added.

“The victim chased the 27-year-old male to the front of 9 East 91st Street where uniformed officers took the 27-year-old male into custody without further incident. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.”

The force said that 27-year-old Xavier Israel, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged on Sunday.

Stuhlbarg also had roles in the Joel and Ethan Cohen-directed thriller A Serious Man, romantic drama Call Me By Your Name where he took on the role of Timothee Chalamet’s father, and biopic film Steve Jobs as former Apple software engineer Andy Hertzfeld.

He recently starred in HBO series The Staircase with Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth and Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, and Showtime thriller Your Honour with Bryan Cranston.