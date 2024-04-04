Bill Clinton reflects on post-White House years in upcoming memoir Citizen

Former US president Bill Clinton has a memoir coming out this autumn about his years since leaving public office in 2001.

Citizen: My Life After The White House will cover everything from the presidential campaigns of his wife Hillary Clinton to his views on events ranging from the January 6 insurrection to the Iraq War.

Alfred A Knopf, which published Mr Clinton’s million-selling presidential memoir My Life, will release the new book on November 19.

The cover of Citizen: My Life After The White House by former US president Bill Clinton (Alfred A Knopf via AP)

“I knew as I entered this new chapter of my life that I’d keep score the way I always have: Are people better off when you quit than when you started? Do our children have a brighter future? Are we coming together instead of falling apart?” Mr Clinton said in a statement.

“Citizen is the story of my 23-plus years since leaving the White House, told largely through the stories of other people who changed my life as I tried to help change theirs, of those who supported me, including those I loved and lost, and of the mistakes I made along the way,” he said.

Knopf called the book “remarkably candid, and richly detailed”, offering “fascinating insight into Clinton’s life – both personal and political”.

Over the past two decades, Mr Clinton has worked on numerous charitable causes, including Aids treatment and relief for Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Besides My Life, his books have included the policy tract Working and two bestselling thrillers co-authored by James Patterson: The President Is Missing and The President’s Daughter.

He has also been involved in various controversies, among them questions over the funding for Haiti’s rebuilding efforts and his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Clinton, who flew several times on Epstein’s private jet, has denied any awareness that Epstein was involved in sex trafficking.

Former US president Bill Clinton in Londonderry in April 2023 (Liam McBurney/PA)

In 2018, the #MeToo movement revived talk of Mr Clinton’s affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

A Knopf spokesperson declined to comment on whether Mr Clinton would write about Epstein or other controversies.

Financial terms for Citizen were not disclosed.

Mr Clinton was represented by Robert Barnett and Michael O’Connor of Williams & Connolly, where other clients include Hillary Clinton, former US president George W Bush and Barbra Streisand.