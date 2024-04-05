Rescuers in Taiwan search for family feared trapped after earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Rescuers in Taiwan search for family feared trapped after earthquake

By Press Association
A partially collapsed, building, two days after a powerful earthquake struck Hualien, eastern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
A partially collapsed, building, two days after a powerful earthquake struck Hualien, eastern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide after Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years, which has left at least 12 people dead.

Two bodies have been found in the Taroko National Park, a tourist attraction famous for its rugged, mountainous terrain in Hualien County about 90 miles from Taipei.

At least four other victims were found in the park. Authorities have yet to verify the identities of the latest victims.

The You family had gone on a hike after visiting ancestral sites for the traditional grave-sweeping observances.

Taiwan earthquake
A mudslide at the entrance to Taroko National Park, eastern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Wednesday’s 7.4-magnitude quake sent boulders and mud tumbling down mountains, blocking roads and smashing cars, and injured more than 1,000 people.

In the county seat of Hualien, crews were working to demolish the five-storey Tien Wang Hsing building, which was left leaning at a severe angle, one of scores of buildings damaged around the island.

Residents wearing motorcycle and construction helmets recovered legal documents and other documents before large cement-penetrating drills began bringing down the building.

A school teacher was killed in the building when she returned to her flat to find her cat just as an aftershock struck, bringing down more debris.

Taiwan Earthquake
A cloud of dirt follows a mudslide in Hualien (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

The small number of casualties and rapid response has been attributed to tightened construction safety standards and the replacement of older buildings with modern structures built to resist earthquakes.

Emergency services have upgraded their equipment and training, helped by civic groups such as the Red Cross and the Buddhist Tzu Chi charitable foundation, that have provided meals and set up shelters in school gymnasiums and other public spaces for those left homeless.

The powerful quake struck during the morning rush hour, sending schoolchildren rushing outdoors and families fleeing their flats through the windows.

The ground floors of some buildings collapsed, leaving them leaning at precarious angles.

Though the island is regularly rattled by earthquakes and generally well prepared, authorities did not send out the usual alerts because they were expecting a smaller quake.

Hualien was last struck by a deadly quake in 2018 which killed 17 people and brought down a historic hotel.

Taiwan’s worst recent earthquake struck on September 21, 1999, a magnitude 7.7 quake that caused 2,400 deaths, injured about 100,000 and destroyed thousands of buildings.