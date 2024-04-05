Earthquake interrupts UN Security Council meeting after hitting US east coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Earthquake interrupts UN Security Council meeting after hitting US east coast

By Press Association
An earthquake interrupted the UN Security Council meeting (UN/PA)
An earthquake interrupted the UN Security Council meeting (UN/PA)

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in the US state of New Jersey interrupted a United Nations Security Council meeting in neighbouring New York City on Friday.

As Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto was speaking on the situation in Gaza, a tremor was felt in the building.

“Is that an earthquake?”, Ms Soeripto asked.

After a pause, another member said: “You’re making the ground shake.”

The rare earthquake hit at around 10:20 local time (15:20 GMT) with its epicentre located near Lebanon, New Jersey.

East coast residents in New York reported hearing a booming sound and feeling their buildings shake, while social media users from Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the east coast also reported feeling the quake.

There are no reports of significant damage, the New York Fire Department confirmed.

Brooklyn resident and manager Deanna Pelletteri, 26, told the PA news agency: “It was very scary. I was at work and just felt the floor shake underneath me and things started to rattle.

“It was about 10 seconds long but very unsettling because New York City rarely ever gets earthquakes.”

Another Brooklyn resident, Justin Lawrence Chow, 21, a student and chemistry researcher at Brooklyn College, told PA: “I was on my bed when the earthquake happened. You could hear the house creaking like crazy.

“The floor was moving underneath me. It was unmistakably an earthquake. For a second I thought the house was going to collapse from the earthquake!”

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York posted on X, formerly Twitter: “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

In a video message, she warned residents to be aware of aftershocks and said that New Yorkers had not experienced an earthquake of that magnitude since 2011.

Registering magnitude 5.8, the August 2011 earthquake was the strongest quake to hit the east coast since the Second World War.