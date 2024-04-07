Russia declares emergency in flood-hit region as evacuation efforts continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia declares emergency in flood-hit region as evacuation efforts continue

By Press Association
Russia’s government has declared flooding in the Orenburg region a federal emergency (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service/AP)
Russia’s government declared flooding in the Orenburg region a federal emergency on Sunday, state media reported.

The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, have forced more than 4,000 people, including 885 children, to evacuate, the regional government said.

State news agency Tass said a further 2,000 homes were flooded, taking the total in the area to nearly 6,300.

Emergency workers rescue a local resident after part of a dam burst, causing flooding, in Orsk, Russia (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service/AP)

Russia’s Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov arrived in Orsk – one of the hardest-hit cities – on Sunday to supervise rescue operations.

“I propose classifying the situation in the Orenburg region as a federal emergency and establishing a federal level of response,” the minister said, according to RIA Novosti.

Orsk, less than 13 miles (20km) north of the border with Kazakhstan, suffered the brunt of the floods, which caused a dam to break on Friday, according to Orsk Mayor Vasily Kozupitsa.

By Sunday morning, 4,500 residential buildings in the city with a population of 200,000 were flooded and evacuation efforts were continuing, Tass said.

A Russian Emergency Ministry worker carries a dog during an evacuation of local residents in Orsk (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service/AP)

A criminal probe has been launched to investigate suspected construction violations that may have caused the dam to break.

Local authorities said the dam could withstand water levels up to 18ft (5.5). On Saturday morning, the water level had reached 30.51ft (9.3m) and was still rising, Mr Kozupitsa said.

On Sunday, the level in Orsk reached 31.82ft (9.7m), according to Russia’s water level information site AllRivers.

Officials in Orsk reported on Sunday that four people had died, but said their deaths were not related to the flooding.

The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, have forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service/AP)

Officials in the regional capital (also called Orenburg) some 155 miles (250km) away from Orsk, wrote on Telegram on Sunday that the situation in the city was “getting worse”, as water levels increased by 11.02in (28cm) compared with the previous day.

More than 1,300 homes were flooded and 428 people had been evacuated, they said.

Footage from Orsk and Orenburg showed water covering the streets dotted with single-storey houses.

The Ural River, about 1,509 miles (2,428km) long, flows from the southern section of the Urals into the north end of the Caspian Sea, through Russia and Kazakhstan.