Trial opens in Thailand for Spanish actors’ son accused over surgeon’s killing

By Press Association
A Thai police officer escorts Daniel Sancho Bronchalo to Koh Samui Island court, southern Thailand, for an earlier hearing (Somkeat Ruksaman/AP)
A Thai police officer escorts Daniel Sancho Bronchalo to Koh Samui Island court, southern Thailand, for an earlier hearing (Somkeat Ruksaman/AP)

The trial of the son of Spanish actors, who is accused of killing and dismembering a Colombian surgeon on a popular tourist island, began in Thailand on Tuesday.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, was charged by prosecutors in October over the death of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, whose remains were found stuffed in plastic bags at a landfill on Koh Pha Ngan, an island famous for its rave-style “full moon parties”.

Lawyer Juan Gonzalo Ospina Serrano, who represents Mr Arrieta’s family, told reporters at the Koh Samui Provincial Court before the trial that the family trusts Thai prosecutors to deliver justice.

“They are grateful and hope that Thai law is forceful and that the truth can be told,” he said.

The charges against Sancho include premeditated murder, concealment of a body and destruction of other people’s documents, which is related to the alleged damaging of the Arrieta’s passport.

Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, arrives at Koh Samui provincial court in southern Thailand on Tuesday (Suthipong Charoenjai/AP)

Sancho pleaded not guilty to premeditated murder and destruction of documents but pleaded guilty to hiding the victim’s body.

The charge of premeditated murder carries a possible death penalty. The maximum sentence for damaging other people’s documents carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a 100,000 baht (£2,166) fine. The concealment or damaging of a body carries a year in prison and a 20,000 baht (£430) fine.

The trial is opening with statements from witnesses brought in by the plaintiff, said Apichart Srinual, a Thai lawyer who represents Sancho.

When asked whether he is confident about his defence case, Mr Aprichart said “it depends on the evidence,” adding that “there are a lot of witnesses. It depends on what they will say”.

Sancho was driven to the court in a closed car and was not visible to reporters waiting outside. Sancho’s father, Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, also came to the court but declined to comment.

Sancho, a chef, was arrested in August after the remains of Mr Arrieta, 44, were discovered at the landfill.

Police said Sancho came in to report a missing person and was subsequently detained. He later reportedly confessed to killing and dismembering Mr Arrieta and dumping the body parts in the landfill and the sea, though he denied that his action was premeditated, according to police.