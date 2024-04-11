Judge ends women’s case against Qatar Airways over invasive examinations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge ends women’s case against Qatar Airways over invasive examinations

By Press Association
Thirteen women were removed from a flight to Sydney (Matt Rourke/AP)
An Australian court has rejected a case brought by five women seeking compensation from Qatar Airways over invasive gynaecological examinations conducted on passengers at Doha’s airport in 2020.

But the women’s case against the airport’s operator is still going ahead.

The five, whose identities have been concealed by the courts, were among hundreds of women forcibly removed from airliners in Doha on October 2 2020, as officials searched for the mother of a newborn baby found dumped in a terminal rubbish bin.

Thirteen women were removed from a flight to Sydney. Many said they were forced to undergo non-consensual gynaecological or intimate physical examinations.

Federal Court Justice John Halley ruled on Wednesday that the women’s argument against state-owned Qatar Airways did not meet international airline liability protocols.

“My conclusion that the exclusivity principle precludes the applicants from pursuing any claim for damages against Qatar Airways is a complete answer to the claims that the applicants seek to bring against Qatar Airways,” Judge Halley said.

The judge also said the women’s case against the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority could not go ahead. But the case against the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management (MATAR), the airport’s operator, could continue.

MATAR is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatar Airways.

The women’s lawyer, Damian Sturzaker, said in a statement that his clients were considering an appeal.

“We note however that the claims against the airport operator, MATAR, remain on foot. Our clients’ resolve to continue to agitate their claims remains undiminished,” Mr Sturzaker said.

The case returns to court on May 10.

Australian transport minister Catherine King revealed last year that the examinations of passengers were part of the reason she had decided in June to refuse to allow Qatar Airways to increase its services to Australia.

Qatar Airways senior vice president Matt Raos told an Australian senate inquiry in September that such examinations of passengers would never be repeated.

“We’ve had nothing like it previously in our history and we’re completely committed to ensuring nothing like this ever happens again,” Mr Raos told the committee.