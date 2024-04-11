OJ Simpson’s death ‘no great loss’, says Ron Goldman’s father

The death of OJ Simpson is “no great loss”, according to the father of a man the former NFL star and actor was acquitted of killing.

Simpson became one of the most notorious figures in American history when he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Mr Goldman’s father Fred reacted on Thursday to the death of the 76-year-old, who was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, and said it was a “reminder” of the years without his son.

Speaking to NBC News, he said: “The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years.

“It’s no great loss to the world. It’s further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

Simpson’s trial was televised across the country and, although he was acquitted, he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit and was ordered to pay £26.7 million to the victims’ families.

Olympian Caitlyn Jenner was among the celebrities sharing their reaction to Simpson’s death, writing on X, formerly Twitter: “Good riddance”.

Jenner was previously married to American entrepreneur Kris Jenner whose ex-husband was Robert Kardashian, a member of Simpson’s defence team.

The former NFL star’s children announced news of his death on X, saying: “On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family.”

Simpson was jailed following an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007 before being released in 2017. He was discharged from parole in December 2021.

The sportsman, considered one of the NFL’s greatest running backs, also found a career in acting after starring in 1976 thriller The Cassandra Crossing. He appeared in Towering Inferno and Naked Gun.

Simpson revealed in February that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. He is survived by four children from two different marriages.