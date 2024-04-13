Body of boy found after disappearance sparks settler attack in West Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body of boy found after disappearance sparks settler attack in West Bank

By Press Association
Torched vehicles are seen along the road in the West Bank village of Mughayyir (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
The body of a missing Israeli boy has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a “terrorist attack”, according to the Israeli army.

The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large attack by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, one Palestinian man was killed and 25 others were wounded in the attack on the village of Mughayyir, Palestinian health officials said.

Israeli settlers gather near burning properties of Palestinian villagers (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Israeli troops on Saturday delayed the ambulance carrying 26-year-old’s body for several hours, witnesses said.

Dozens of settlers returned to the village’s outskirts on Saturday, burning two homes and several cars.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three people from the village were injured, one critically.

In the nearby village of Douma, Israeli settlers set fire to several homes, according to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said six people were injured by gunfire but did not say who fired.

Tensions in the West Bank have been especially high since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in nearby Gaza on October 7.

A torched vehicle in the West Bank village of Mughayyir (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Israel declared war on Hamas after militants killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel and took 250 hostages. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive since then, according to Gaza health officials.

Since the war began, Hamas has been trying to ignite other fronts, including in the West Bank, in hopes of exerting more pressure on Israel.

Such efforts have largely failed, though more than 460 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since October 7, most in clashes sparked by army raids but some by vigilante settlers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing of the Israeli teen.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the killing, saying: “We will get to the murderers and their helpers as we do to anyone who harms the citizens of the state of Israel.”

In 2014, the abduction and killing of three Israeli teenagers in the West Bank escalated tensions and eventually ignited a 50-day Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, at the time the deadliest round of fighting between the two sides.