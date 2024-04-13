Pep Guardiola sets his sights on Real Madrid after Manchester City humble Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola sets his sights on Real Madrid after Manchester City humble Luton

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday April 13, 2024.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday April 13, 2024.

Pep Guardiola immediately turned his attention to the challenge of Real Madrid after his Manchester City side thrashed Luton 5-1 on Saturday.

City enjoyed the perfect preparation for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against the Spanish giants as they cruised past the Hatters in a one-sided encounter.

An early own goal from Daiki Hashioka set them on their way before second-half strikes from Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol wrapped up a comfortable win.

With the three points taking City back to the Premier League summit, putting pressure on rivals Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, Guardiola could switch his focus to Real.

“The team is alive,” said the City boss, whose side played out a pulsating 3-3 draw with Real last Tuesday.

“It’s difficult against Real Madrid but, at the same time, let’s try and go to do it with our people.

“Whatever happens, we will give everything. There is not one minute when we won’t know what to do.

“We have all our desire to do it. I want the Etihad full, no seat empty.”

City are chasing an unprecedented second successive treble.

Guardiola said: “We have to admit it, what a privilege, still fighting for the Premier League, playing against Real Madrid with a chance to qualify for the semi-final, and the FA Cup next Saturday, a semi-final again.”

Although City won comfortably, Guardiola felt Luton had made things difficult.

He said: “It was really hard until the second goal.

“We played really good and had a lot of chances in the first half but we missed something in the finishing.

“How many times have I seen in world football that a team is better and doesn’t win the game? Many times. We know how difficult Luton are.”

Manchester City v Luton Town – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
The game was not without frustration for Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hatters boss Rob Edwards conceded he had not expected his relegation battlers to get anything from the game.

He said: “It was always going to be difficult. Without sounding very defeatist, I almost made peace with it.

“They were the dominant team, they were amazing, but we stayed in the game as long as we could. It’s tough but today was never going to derail us.”

Edwards bemoaned his side’s luck in conceding so early, with the own goal coming as a Haaland shot cannoned into the net off Hashioka’s head.

Manchester City v Luton Town – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
It was a tough afternoon for Rob Edwards and his players (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “We wanted to try to be aggressive but then Haaland knocks out Hashy with the first goal – one of the few defenders we have left knocked out on the floor and we’re 1-0 down after a minute.

“What a start that is, that’s tough.”

Hashioka required treatment before continuing but Edwards later clarified he had not actually been knocked unconscious.

He said: “No, he was just lying flat. I was just saying that in jest. I was just worried that he was.

“He just got up and I thought, ‘thank goodness for that’. Otherwise we would have been putting a centre forward at centre-back.”