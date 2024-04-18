Dan Stevens loves tribute to ‘unique’ Angus Cloud during final scenes of Abigail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Stevens loves tribute to ‘unique’ Angus Cloud during final scenes of Abigail

By Press Association
Dan Stevens (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dan Stevens (Matt Crossick/PA)

British actor Dan Stevens said “I love that this film has a tribute” to late star Angus Cloud, following his posthumous performance in horror film Abigail.

The film stars Matilda actress Alisha Weir as a 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure who is kidnapped by a group of would-be criminals who are hoping to collect a $50 million ransom to watch the girl overnight.

Cloud plays a kidnapper in the film, alongside Downton Abbey actor Stevens, Scream star Melissa Barrera, Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton, X-Men star Kevin Durand and William Catlett, from Charm City Kings.

Film Review – Abigal
Angus Cloud, Kathryn Newton, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera and William Catlett in a scene from the film Abigail. (Bernard Walsh/AP)

Euphoria actor Cloud died in July 2023 from an accidental overdose at the age of 25.

His castmates appeared at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for the film premiere.

“Angus was incredible, he was so unique and I’ve never met anyone like him,” Stevens told the PA news agency on the red carpet.

“He was like all of our little brothers on set, and we loved him very much, and we miss him very much.

“I love that this film has a tribute to him at the end, and he would have loved this; he would’ve laughed his arse off.”

In the film, 14-year-old Weir turns into a bloodthirsty child vampire, a “little bit different” from her starring role in the big screen version of Matilda The Musical in 2022.

“Abigail and Matilda are so different in so many different ways, the genres are so different, the castings are so different, but what I love so much about acting is you get the opportunity to do that,” she told PA.

The Dublin-born actress also spoke about “learning so much” from her fellow castmates on set, including Cloud.

“Every single cast member was so incredible, and Angus brought so much joy to the set,” she told PA.

“Every single day he would make everybody smile and I’m so so honoured and so grateful, not just to have worked with him, but to have known such a beautiful person who is so amazing and beautiful inside and out.

“He shared that with every single person on the cast.”

Canadian actor Durand, who appeared in Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, said, “Everybody spoke of how good they felt when they talked to him,” referencing Cloud.

“It was just so nice to meet someone who was just so real,” Durand told PA.

“He wasn’t concerned with being famous; he wanted to be a good person. We all loved him very much and are all very proud of what he did in this film.

“I hope he’s really happy with it.”

The film comes from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known together as Radio Silence.

Their previous projects include Devil’s Due, Southbound, Ready Or Not, and several films in the Scream franchise.

Abigail is released in UK cinemas on April 19.