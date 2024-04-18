Far-right politician stands trial in Germany over alleged use of Nazi slogan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Far-right politician stands trial in Germany over alleged use of Nazi slogan

By Press Association
German far-right politician of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Bjorn Hocke, centre, attends his trial in the state court in Halle, Germany (Fabrizio Bensch/AP)
One of the most prominent figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party has arrived in court for his trial on charges of using a Nazi slogan – months before a regional election in which he is running to become his state’s governor.

Bjorn Hocke, 52, is the leader of the regional branch of Alternative for Germany, or AfD, in the eastern state of Thuringia.

While never formally a national leader of AfD, the former history teacher has been consistently influential as the 11-year-old party has steadily headed further right and ousted several comparatively moderate leaders.

Protesters hold banners reading ‘Bjorn Hocke is a Nazi’ outside the state court in Halle, Germany
At the trial at the state court in Halle, he is charged with using symbols of unconstitutional organisations.

He is also accused of ending a speech in nearby Merseburg in May 2021 with the words “Everything for Germany”.

Prosecutors contend he was aware of the origin of the phrase as a slogan of the Nazis’ SA stormtroopers.

Using symbols of unconstitutional organisations can carry a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years.

Four court sessions have been scheduled until May 14.

Demonstrators gathered outside the court building before the trial opened, with banners including “Bjorn Hocke is a Nazi” and “Stop AfD”.

Bjorn Hocke, centre left, enters the courtroom for his trial
Bjorn Hocke, centre left, enters the courtroom for his trial (Fabrizio Bensch/AP)

Around 570 protesters turned out, according to police.

Hocke has led AfD’s regional branch in Thuringia since 2013, the year the party was founded, and its group in the state legislature in Erfurt since it first won seats there in 2014.

He once called the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a “monument of shame” and called for Germany to perform a “180-degree turn” in how it remembers its past.

A party tribunal in 2018 rejected a bid to have him expelled.

Hocke’s regional branch of AfD is now one of three that the domestic intelligence agency has under official surveillance as a “proven right-wing extremist” group.

AfD is particularly strong in the formerly communist east and is in first place in polls in Thuringia ahead of a state election on September 1, with recent surveys showing support of 29 to 31%.

Germany Far Right
Bjorn Hocke speaks at the special plenary session of the Thuringia state parliament in Erfurt, Germany in 2021 (Michael Reichel/AP)

It is unlikely that any other party will agree to work with Hocke and put him in the governor’s office, but AfD’s strength has made forming governing coalitions in the state complicated.

Hocke insisted in a debate with a conservative rival last week that he wasn’t aware “Everything for Germany!” was a Nazi slogan and claimed that many others have used it.

“Everyone out there knows it’s an everyday saying,” he said on Welt television.