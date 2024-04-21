Two children dead and 15 injured after truck crashes into child’s birthday party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Two children dead and 15 injured after truck crashes into child’s birthday party

By Press Association
A law enforcement official monitors the perimeter of the Swan Creek Boat Club after a driver crashed a vehicle through a building where a children’s birthday party was taking place (Kathleen Kildee/Detroit News via AP)
A law enforcement official monitors the perimeter of the Swan Creek Boat Club after a driver crashed a vehicle through a building where a children’s birthday party was taking place (Kathleen Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

Two children are dead and a further 15 people have been injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a birthday party at a boat club, a Michigan sheriff said.

The two children who died at the scene on Saturday were a brother and sister, an eight-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother.

Several people have been seriously injured, according to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

Birthday Party Crash
A University of Michigan Health Systems Survival Flight responds to the Swan Creek Boat Club after the incident (Kathleen Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

“The scene was described by the first responders as extremely chaotic, with high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” he said.

Three children and six adults were taken to area hospitals by two helicopters or ambulances, some with life-threatening injuries. Others injured were given first aid at the scene, and some of them were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

The Michigan sheriff said a 66-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle when she crashed and travelled 25 feet into the building.

The incident occurred at about 3pm at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, which is about 30 miles south of Detroit.

He did not identify the woman driving the vehicle but said she was taken into custody suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

She was co-operating with authorities, he said, and likely would face more charges as the investigation continues.

She has been taken into custody to the Monroe County Jail.

Authorities were notified that the woman may have been at a nearby tavern before the incident, Mr Goodnough said, adding they closed it down and planned to execute a search warrant there as part of the investigation.