Tornadoes flatten homes in Nebraska and leave trails of damage in Iowa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Tornadoes flatten homes in Nebraska and leave trails of damage in Iowa

By Press Association
A tornado is seen near north of Waverly, Nebraska (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
A tornado is seen near north of Waverly, Nebraska (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

A tornado plowed through suburban Omaha and Nebraska on Friday, damaging hundreds of homes and other structures as it tore for miles along farmland and into developments.

Some injuries were reported but there were no immediate reports that anyone was killed.

Multiple tornadoes were reported in Nebraska and Iowa on Friday, but the most destructive storm moved from a largely rural area into suburbs north-west of Omaha, a city of 485,000 people.

Photos on social media showed the small city of Minden, Iowa, about 30 miles northeast of Omaha which also sustained heavy damage.

Severe Weather Midwest
Two women help carry a friend’s belongings out of their damaged home after a tornado passed through the area in Nebraska (Josh Funk/AP)

Three people were injured in Nebraska’s Lancaster County when a tornado hit an industrial building, causing it to collapse with 70 people inside.

Several were trapped, but everyone was evacuated and the injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Hundreds of houses sustained damage in Omaha, mostly in the Elkhorn area in the western part of the city, Omaha police Lt Neal Bonacci said.

Police and firefighters moved door-to-door to help people. Crews went to the “hardest hit area” and had a plan to search anywhere someone could be trapped, Omaha fire chief Kathy Bossman said.

Severe Weather Midwest
A tornado touches down north of Lincoln, Nebraska (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

“They’re going to be putting together a strategic plan for a detailed search of the area, starting with the properties with most damage,” Ms Bossman said.

“We’ll be looking throughout properties in debris piles, we’ll be looking in basements, trying to find any victims and make sure everybody is rescued who needs assistance.”

In one area of Elkhorn, dozens of newly built, large homes were damaged. At least six were wrecked, including one that was levelled, while others had the top half ripped off. There were dozens of emergency vehicles in the area.

The tornado warning was issued in the Omaha area on Friday afternoon just as children were due to be released from school.

Many schools had students shelter in place until the storm passed. Hours later, buses were still transporting students home.

Another tornado hit an area on the eastern edge of Omaha, passing directly through parts of Eppley Airfield, the city’s airport.

Severe Weather Midwest
Damaged houses near Omaha (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Officials closed the airport to aircraft operations to access damage but then reopened the facility.

After passing through the airport, the tornado crossed the Missouri River and into Iowa, north of Council Bluffs.

In Lancaster County, where three people were injured when an industrial building collapsed, sheriff’s officials also said they had reports of a tipped-over train near Waverly.

The Omaha public power district reported that nearly 10,000 customers were without power in the Omaha area.

The forecast for Saturday was ominous. The weather service issued tornado watches across parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. And forecasters warned that large hail and strong wind gusts were possible.