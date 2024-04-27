Zeki Amdouni saves Burnley at Manchester United to turn up heat on Erik ten Hag

Substitute Zeki Amdouni’s late spot-kick sealed relegation-threatened Burnley a late 1-1 draw to increase the spotlight on under-fire Erik ten Hag and stuttering Manchester United.

Old Trafford has been a happy hunting ground down the years for Manchester City great Vincent Kompany and his team made the short journey down the M66 looking to boost their faint hopes of a great escape.

Antony looked to have pushed Burnley further towards the drop with a late strike, only for the otherwise impressive United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give away a late penalty, converted by Amdouni.

A 𝗵𝘂𝗴𝗲 point at Old Trafford 👊 pic.twitter.com/ED6DKGLN3X — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 27, 2024

There were boos at the full-time whistle from a number of the home faithful at Old Trafford, where the travelling support applauded their players’ efforts as they continue to scrap for survival.

Bruno Fernandes hit a post during a bright United start, but Burnley grew into the game and Onana’s spectacular reaction stopped Lyle Foster’s bullet header.

United continued to toil and boos greeted the decision to take off Kobbie Mainoo for Scott McTominay, but the mood improved when Antony impressively capitalised on a Sander Berge mistake to score in the 79th minute.

The mood soon darkened again, though, as Onana clattered Amdouni as he tried to deal with a cross, with the substitute scoring from the spot after referee John Brooks reviewed the pitchside monitor.

This was another trough on this roller coaster of a season at Old Trafford.

David Datro Fofana got a warning shot on Onana’s goal inside 20 seconds but United reacted well, with Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Antony having attempts.

The winger twice called Aro Muric into action and Christian Eriksen saw an effort taken just off target as United fans gleefully chanted about Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s misfortune.

Fernandes hit a post with a venomous snapshot in the 19th minute and Mainoo’s strike into the ground whistled just off target as the hosts pushed for the opener.

But, like against Sheffield United on Wednesday, the hosts’ early intensity faded and their shape softened.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was impressive (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wilson Odobert saw a hopeful curling effort tipped over by Onana and, after Foster and Dara O’Shea ballooned over, the goalkeeper produced an exceptional reaction save to deny the Clarets.

A cleared free-kick was volleyed back in by captain Josh Cullen, with Foster reacting with a seven-yard header stopped by a strong left hand.

Onana spread himself well to deny Foster as Burnley attacked again, with Garnacho slamming into the side netting as United tried to sneak a lead before the break.

The 19-year-old did brilliantly to get to the byline early in the second half but Antony could only direct weakly at Muric, with the Argentina international striking across the face of goal.

Eriksen failed to capitalise on a quick Fernandes free-kick and frustration bubbled over when Mainoo was taken off, with boos echoing around the ground.

Garnacho saw a fizzing shot pushed over and United became increasingly desperate against a Burnley side that appeared to blow hopes of a positive result in the 79th minute.

Antony cut out a lax square pass from Berge and raced behind, just managing to keep his balance as the Burnley midfielder attempted to recover and hitting a low strike beyond Muric.

The Brazil international made the most of what proved to be short-lived celebrations.

Onana attempted to push a cross clear but only managed to connect with Amdouni after Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed clear.

A penalty was awarded upon VAR review and the substitute stepped up to coolly send Onana the wrong way with three minutes remaining.

United claimed a spot-kick of their own in stoppage time, with Antony’s cross hitting Vitinho’s hand.

Nothing was given and the home side continued to push in stoppage time, with Odobert forced Onana into a save at his post at the other end.