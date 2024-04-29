Mental strength ‘the only thing that matters’ – Dejan Kulusevski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Mental strength ‘the only thing that matters’ – Dejan Kulusevski

By Press Association
Dejan Kulusevski and Tottenham suffered defeat against Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Dejan Kulusevski and Tottenham suffered defeat against Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Dejan Kulusevski has acknowledged Tottenham must improve their mentality and learn from Arsenal if they are to compete with them next season.

Fifth-placed Spurs suffered a painful 3-2 defeat at home to their north London rivals on Sunday, but were staring down the barrel when three goals behind at the break.

Ange Postecoglou’s team produced a stirring second-half rally and yet with their faint top-four prospects nearly over, Kulusevski admitted they must become more consistent.

“That is the only thing that matters – the head,” the Swedish attacker insisted.

“You can be how good you want in football but you’ve got to be strong in every situation.

“Arsenal have obviously done that in the last period. They fight to win the league. We still have to do that. We are improving in other areas, but we still lack a little bit in that part.

“I don’t think it is about ambition. I think everybody wants to win but then you have to sacrifice a lot for that.

“Talking about mentality, do you think it is easy to be down 3-0 at half-time and then go out and play 3-2 against the ones that are first? That is also mentality.

“Second half was unbelievable. It is just that you have to show it for 90 minutes. If not, it is difficult. We are showing it in bits but we have to do it much more consistently.”

One of Tottenham’s best performers on Sunday was Kulusevski but it failed to prevent a third defeat from their last six matches as Postecoglou’s fine debut campaign threatens to end with a whimper.

While the Spurs attacker does not believe the gap to Arsenal is too big, he accepted the Gunners’ discipline and set-piece prowess demonstrate areas where his side must improve.

Kulusevski added: “It is always the bigger picture in sport but then we have to take responsibility.

“We have to win games. We have to improve. If we are not doing that then people are of course going to be disappointed.

“We have to grow because you cannot concede easy goals like that. The football is quite good, but we have to improve (mentally).

“They (Arsenal) are much more disciplined and a little bit more mature. That is where we are lacking at the moment.

“Being strong in difficult moments like a set-piece. Things like that. They score on corners, we concede. It is quite easy.”

Micky van de Ven also impressed for Spurs, but expressed his frustration at conceding from two corners.

Spurs have shipped 14 set-piece goals – excluding penalties – this season, which is the sixth-worst record in the division.

“Two goals from set-pieces of course is frustrating. We have to train hard and to work on it this week,” Van de Ven said.

“I don’t think in the football part we are worse than Arsenal. The mentality from them is strong but I wouldn’t say that either.

“You see their goals and they were ruthless. They took every chance and I think that makes the difference.

“The first half was not good from us, 3-0, it can’t happen in your own stadium in a big game like this. You cannot concede three goals at home if you want to be a top team and we have to work on it.”