Man City will not be distracted by Arsenal’s games in title race – Nathan Ake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Man City will not be distracted by Arsenal’s games in title race – Nathan Ake

By Press Association
The Premier League title race is still in Manchester City’s hands after their win at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Premier League title race is still in Manchester City’s hands after their win at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nathan Ake has no problem with Manchester City playing the hunter as the Premier League title race with Arsenal heads for a thrilling finale.

City reeled the Gunners back in with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest where goals from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland reduced the gap at the top to one point, with a game in hand.

That could be back to four points again by the time Pep Guardiola’s side play Wolves on Saturday evening next as Arsenal are in action earlier in the day against Bournemouth.

Chasing can often increase the pressure, but City know if they win their four remaining games they will be champions for an unprecedented fourth successive season.

“For me it doesn’t matter really,” Ake said. “It’s in our hands so we’re not depending on what they do.

“That’s the difference from last year, we were still depending on what they were doing.

“This season it’s in our hands. We know if we win the next four we are champions. The only thing we have to do is focus on the next one.

“I think everyone’s got the experience but in the end experience doesn’t really make a difference.

“It’s about now, what we do now. At the moment it’s going well but we know what we have to do in the end — win four games and we can be champions again.”

That will be easier said than done for City if their performance at the City Ground is anything to go by as they were reliant on some wayward finishing by Forest – which Guardiola bizarrely accredited to the pitch – to get the three points.

With games against Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham to come, Netherlands international Ake knows it is not job done yet.

SOCCER Premier League
(PA Graphics)

“It’s so close but it’s also so far away,” he said. “I think every game is going to be a tough one.

“It felt like today people expect us to win but it’s never easy these kind of games.

“Next week we have another that will be tough and the only thing we can do is game by game. I know it sounds cliched but it is the only thing I can do.”

Defeat leaves Nottingham Forest deep in the relegation mire, though they could recover some of their deducted points this week when they hear the outcome of their appeal.

Forest’s injury problems worsened as Neco Williams, Murillo and Willy Boly all picked up knocks.

Nuno Espirito Santo said: “Let’s assess them. Neco, Murillo and Boly – we have a lot of things to assess.

“Hopefully it is nothing serious and we can count on them for the next one, because it is important.”